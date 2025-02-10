Home
Monday, February 10, 2025
Why Was Taylor Swift Booed At Super Bowl 2025? Donald Trump Shares Video, Serena Williams Says, ‘Don’t Listen To The Boo’

Swift and Kelce have been a sports-and-entertainment power couple since early last season. Their romance began when Kelce tried—and failed—to gift Swift a friendship bracelet at her Arrowhead Stadium concert.

Why Was Taylor Swift Booed At Super Bowl 2025? Donald Trump Shares Video, Serena Williams Says, ‘Don’t Listen To The Boo’

Taylor Swift booed at Super Bowl 2025


Taylor Swift made an appearance at Super Bowl LIX to support her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce, as they faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles.

While the pop star received cheers upon arrival, not all reactions were positive. During a break in the first quarter, when the stadium’s jumbotron displayed her image, a section of the pro-Eagles crowd responded with boos.

Sitting beside rapper Ice Spice, Swift appeared to acknowledge the reaction with a subtle side-eye and a slight wrinkle of her nose.

A Love Story: Swift and Kelce’s Journey

Swift and Kelce have been a sports-and-entertainment power couple since early last season. Their romance began when Kelce tried—and failed—to gift Swift a friendship bracelet at her Arrowhead Stadium concert. Later, Swift attended one of his games, sparking widespread attention on their relationship.

As the Chiefs pursued back-to-back Super Bowl wins, Swift was by Kelce’s side, celebrating their AFC Championship victory in Baltimore.

Despite her busy Eras Tour schedule, Swift made it to Las Vegas after performing in Tokyo. Upon arriving at Allegiant Stadium, she was spotted enjoying the game alongside celebrity friends, including Blake Lively and Lana Del Rey.

She even won a beer-chugging contest before celebrating on the field after the Chiefs’ victory over the 49ers.

Unlike last year’s globe-spanning journey, this time Swift arrived in New Orleans in time for a Friday night double date with Kelce, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, at Lilette, a French restaurant. On Saturday, she was seen dining with musicians Danielle and Alana Haim at Gianna Restaurant.

Kelce’s Future: Retirement or a Proposal?

As the Chiefs vied for another championship, speculation swirled about Kelce’s future. At 35, he has yet to commit to playing next season, and some within the organization are preparing for a possible retirement. Kelce has been exploring post-NFL opportunities, including his successful podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce, and appearances on Saturday Night Live.

Meanwhile, rumors of an engagement have gained traction. BetMGM even offered 8/1 odds that Kelce might propose to Swift following a Chiefs victory.

One undeniable fact remains: the Chiefs have thrived with Swift in attendance. The team holds a 19-3 record when she’s in the crowd, including a perfect 9-0 run this season. Notably, she has never seen them lose a playoff game.

