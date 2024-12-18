Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Why Was Tiger King Actor James Garretson Arrested?

Garretson, who has a prior conviction for driving with a suspended license, was taken to Key West for booking. He was issued a criminal citation and scheduled to appear in court next month.

Why Was Tiger King Actor James Garretson Arrested?

James Garretson, known for his appearance on the Netflix series Tiger King, was recently arrested in Florida, and he believes his involvement in the show and the Joe Exotic case may have played a role in the incident.

The arrest occurred Monday night in Marathon, Florida. According to authorities in the Florida Keys, Garretson was allegedly driving with a suspended license.

Why Was Tiger King Actor James Garretson Arrested?

As stated in the arrest report, obtained by TMZ, officers reportedly spotted Garretson driving and recognized him from a prior encounter. Upon checking his license in a database, they discovered it was suspended.

Later that evening, police claim to have seen him driving again, prompting them to pull him over. When stopped, Garretson provided a Florida identification card instead of a valid driver’s license. Officers then asked him to exit his vehicle and placed him in handcuffs.

Garretson, who has a prior conviction for driving with a suspended license, was taken to Key West for booking. He was issued a criminal citation and scheduled to appear in court next month.

Garretson, who previously worked with Joe Exotic before cooperating with the FBI to aid in his conviction, shared his perspective with TMZ. He claims one of the officers involved remarked, “I know who you are. I’ve been watching you for a while,” without providing further explanation. Garretson alleges that he was not informed of the reasons for his arrest until he arrived at the jail in Key West, which is about an hour away from where he was stopped.

He believes there may be an ulterior motive tied to his association with Tiger King and the controversies surrounding the series. After posing for a mugshot, Garretson was released on bond, paying $546.

Who Is James Garretson?

James Garretson is a businessman and former associate of Joe Exotic, best known for his involvement in the Netflix documentary series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness. The series, which gained massive popularity upon its release in 2020, explores the eccentric world of exotic animal ownership and the rivalry between Joe Exotic and animal rights activist Carole Baskin.

Garretson played a significant part in Joe Exotic’s conviction, serving as an FBI informant during the investigation into Joe’s alleged murder-for-hire plot targeting Carole Baskin. He worked closely with law enforcement, recording conversations and providing crucial information that led to Joe Exotic’s arrest and subsequent 22-year prison sentence.

He was involved in the exotic animal trade and operated businesses related to the industry, including zoos and animal parks. He also ran a jet ski rental business, which gained attention due to a memorable scene in Tiger King where he is seen riding a jet ski.

Garretson became a notable figure in the series for his dramatic recounting of events and his flamboyant jet ski moment, which turned into a widely shared internet meme.

While he cooperated with authorities, his role as an informant has made him a polarizing figure among fans and those involved in the Tiger King saga. He has faced legal troubles unrelated to the series, including his recent arrest for allegedly driving with a suspended license in Florida.

James Garretson remains a controversial figure, both for his involvement in exposing Joe Exotic’s actions and for his eccentric portrayal in the Tiger King series.

ALSO READ: Are Song Min-ho And Park Joo-hyun Dating? Internet Goes WILD But Here’s What Their Agency Said

Filed under

celebrity news hollywood news James Garretson tiger king actor arrested tiger king news

Advertisement

Also Read

Bumrah Breaks Kapil Dev’s Record, Becomes India’s Leading Wicket-Taker In Australia

Bumrah Breaks Kapil Dev’s Record, Becomes India’s Leading Wicket-Taker In Australia

GIFT Nifty Shows Cautious Mood For India Markets Ahead Of US Fed Decision

GIFT Nifty Shows Cautious Mood For India Markets Ahead Of US Fed Decision

Disney Dubbed As Transphobic After Studio Scraps Transgender Storyline In Win Or Lose, Pixar Puts It On Parents

Disney Dubbed As Transphobic After Studio Scraps Transgender Storyline In Win Or Lose, Pixar Puts...

India-China Border Talks: What To Expect As Doval And Wang Meet

India-China Border Talks: What To Expect As Doval And Wang Meet

Pune Weather: City Shivers As Cold Wave Grips Parts Of Maharashtra

Pune Weather: City Shivers As Cold Wave Grips Parts Of Maharashtra

Entertainment

Disney Dubbed As Transphobic After Studio Scraps Transgender Storyline In Win Or Lose, Pixar Puts It On Parents

Disney Dubbed As Transphobic After Studio Scraps Transgender Storyline In Win Or Lose, Pixar Puts

Official End Of An Era? Justin Bieber’s First Reaction To First Love Selena Gomez’s Engagement Is Revealed- CHECK HERE!

Official End Of An Era? Justin Bieber’s First Reaction To First Love Selena Gomez’s Engagement

Are Song Min-ho And Park Joo-hyun Dating? Internet Goes WILD But Here’s What Their Agency Said

Are Song Min-ho And Park Joo-hyun Dating? Internet Goes WILD But Here’s What Their Agency

‘Grow Up You Ludicrous Imbecile’: Piers Morgan Slams Madonna For Disrespecting Pope

‘Grow Up You Ludicrous Imbecile’: Piers Morgan Slams Madonna For Disrespecting Pope

Laapataa Ladies Eliminated From Oscars 2025 Race, THIS Hindi Film Is On The Shortlist

Laapataa Ladies Eliminated From Oscars 2025 Race, THIS Hindi Film Is On The Shortlist

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox