James Garretson, known for his appearance on the Netflix series Tiger King, was recently arrested in Florida, and he believes his involvement in the show and the Joe Exotic case may have played a role in the incident.

The arrest occurred Monday night in Marathon, Florida. According to authorities in the Florida Keys, Garretson was allegedly driving with a suspended license.

Why Was Tiger King Actor James Garretson Arrested?

As stated in the arrest report, obtained by TMZ, officers reportedly spotted Garretson driving and recognized him from a prior encounter. Upon checking his license in a database, they discovered it was suspended.

Later that evening, police claim to have seen him driving again, prompting them to pull him over. When stopped, Garretson provided a Florida identification card instead of a valid driver’s license. Officers then asked him to exit his vehicle and placed him in handcuffs.

Garretson, who has a prior conviction for driving with a suspended license, was taken to Key West for booking. He was issued a criminal citation and scheduled to appear in court next month.

Garretson, who previously worked with Joe Exotic before cooperating with the FBI to aid in his conviction, shared his perspective with TMZ. He claims one of the officers involved remarked, “I know who you are. I’ve been watching you for a while,” without providing further explanation. Garretson alleges that he was not informed of the reasons for his arrest until he arrived at the jail in Key West, which is about an hour away from where he was stopped.

He believes there may be an ulterior motive tied to his association with Tiger King and the controversies surrounding the series. After posing for a mugshot, Garretson was released on bond, paying $546.

Who Is James Garretson?

James Garretson is a businessman and former associate of Joe Exotic, best known for his involvement in the Netflix documentary series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness. The series, which gained massive popularity upon its release in 2020, explores the eccentric world of exotic animal ownership and the rivalry between Joe Exotic and animal rights activist Carole Baskin.

Garretson played a significant part in Joe Exotic’s conviction, serving as an FBI informant during the investigation into Joe’s alleged murder-for-hire plot targeting Carole Baskin. He worked closely with law enforcement, recording conversations and providing crucial information that led to Joe Exotic’s arrest and subsequent 22-year prison sentence.

He was involved in the exotic animal trade and operated businesses related to the industry, including zoos and animal parks. He also ran a jet ski rental business, which gained attention due to a memorable scene in Tiger King where he is seen riding a jet ski.

Garretson became a notable figure in the series for his dramatic recounting of events and his flamboyant jet ski moment, which turned into a widely shared internet meme.

While he cooperated with authorities, his role as an informant has made him a polarizing figure among fans and those involved in the Tiger King saga. He has faced legal troubles unrelated to the series, including his recent arrest for allegedly driving with a suspended license in Florida.

James Garretson remains a controversial figure, both for his involvement in exposing Joe Exotic’s actions and for his eccentric portrayal in the Tiger King series.

