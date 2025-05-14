Home
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Live Tv
Why Was Urvashi Rautela Asked To Leave The Red Carpet Of Cannes Film Festival 2025?

Why Was Urvashi Rautela Asked To Leave The Red Carpet Of Cannes Film Festival 2025?

Urvashi Rautela at Cannes 2025


Indian actor Urvashi Rautela turned heads once again as she stepped onto the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. She made her appearance on Tuesday during the opening ceremony and screening of the French film Partir un jour (Leave One Day).

Known for her dramatic fashion choices, Rautela sported a bold, strapless gown featuring an eye-catching mix of blue, red, and yellow hues. She took the glam factor up a notch with a matching tiara and an eccentric parrot-shaped clutch, which quickly became the star of her ensemble.

The Internet Reacts to Urvashi Rautela’s Clutch

Photos and videos of Rautela’s appearance quickly made waves across social media platforms. While many praised her colorful look, it was her quirky clutch that caught most of the attention.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DietSabya® (@dietsabya)

Fashion watchdog Diet Sabya identified the clutch as a creation by Judith Leiber, with a hefty price tag of $5,495 (around ₹4.68 lakh). The bag drew both admiration and humor online, fueling endless discussions.

Viral Video Raises Questions About Red Carpet Moment

One video clip, in particular, stirred up chatter. It showed Rautela standing on the steps for an extended period, as several guests passed by. Eventually, an usher approached her and signaled her to move ahead.

Social media users had mixed reactions—some questioned the moment’s awkwardness, while others commented on the flamboyance. One person asked, “Is it a satire on camp?” while another joked she was “hogging the red carpet and asked to leave.”

Cannes Implements Dress Code Amid Rising Glitz

This year, Cannes organizers introduced a new dress code discouraging overly extravagant outfits, possibly to streamline movement and prevent delays during screenings. Rautela’s high-drama fashion moment may have unintentionally highlighted why the rules came into effect.

Despite the controversy, Urvashi proudly became the first Bollywood celebrity to walk the Cannes 2025 red carpet. On the professional front, she is gearing up for her roles in two upcoming films — Welcome to the Jungle and Kasoor 2.

