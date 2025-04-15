Home
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
  Why Was William Levy Arrested? Telenovela Star Faces Charges of Disorderly Intoxication and Trespassing in Florida

Why Was William Levy Arrested? Telenovela Star Faces Charges of Disorderly Intoxication and Trespassing in Florida

Cuban-American actor William Levy, known for his telenovela fame and Hollywood crossover, was arrested Monday in Florida on charges of disorderly intoxication and trespassing. The 44-year-old remains in custody as questions mount and silence surrounds his legal troubles.

Why Was William Levy Arrested? Telenovela Star Faces Charges of Disorderly Intoxication and Trespassing in Florida

Actor William Levy arrested in Florida for disorderly intoxication and trespassing; remains in custody with no official statement yet.


Cuban-American actor William Levy, 44, was arrested on Monday, April 14, in Weston, Florida, by the Broward Sheriff’s Office, according to jail records. Levy, whose full name is William Gutiérrez-Levy, was booked into the Broward County Main Jail on charges of disorderly intoxication in a public place causing a disturbance, and trespassing.

As of Tuesday morning, Levy remained in custody, with no official statement released by his family or legal representatives.

Court records confirm that Levy is currently facing two charges:

  • Disorderly conduct related to the effects of alcohol
  • Unauthorized entry into a private residence

Ongoing Legal Trouble

This is not the actor’s first brush with legal trouble. Less than a year ago, police were reportedly called to Levy’s residence by his ex-partner, actress Elizabeth Gutiérrez. She alleged that Levy was heavily intoxicated and with another woman at the time. Although that incident did not result in charges, it triggered considerable media attention and scrutiny of Levy’s private life.

So far, neither his ex-partner nor their children have addressed the arrest on social media or made any public comment. The silence from his family and legal team leaves many questions unanswered as the case proceeds.

William Levy Career and Public Image

Repeatedly named one of the sexiest men on television by Spanish-language media, William Levy has enjoyed significant fame across Latin America and the United States.

Born William Levy Gutiérrez on August 29, 1980, in Cojímar, a small fishing village east of Havana, Cuba, he immigrated to Miami, Florida, at age 15. After learning English during high school and college, he moved between Los Angeles and Mexico City to build his career in acting and modeling.

His early break came with the Spanish-language reality series “Protagonistas de Novela 2” (Telemundo, 2003), where he met Elizabeth Gutiérrez. Though the couple had two children—a son and a daughter—they never married and announced their separation five years later.

Professionally, Levy’s career took off after signing with the Next Models Agency, landing him roles in Spanish-language melodramas such as:

  • “Olvidarte Jamás” (Venevisión, 2005)
  • “Mi Vida Eres Tú” (Venevisión, 2006)

By 2006, People en Español named him one of the “20 Sexiest Bachelors”, solidifying his celebrity status.

William Levy Crossing Over to Hollywood

Beyond telenovelas, Levy has also made appearances in Hollywood productions, including the box office hit “Girls Trip” and Tyler Perry’s “Addicted.” His transition from Latin American television to U.S. films helped him build a wider fan base.

