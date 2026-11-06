Why Were Malayalam Actors Athulya Chandra And Bibin Perumpally Arrested? What Is The Kochi Doctor Assault Case

Malayalam actors Athulya Chandra and Bibin Perumpally have been arrested along with another individual over charges of assault and robbery against a 41-year-old doctor in Kochi. As per the allegations made by the doctor, he was asked to go to the apartment to provide medical treatment to an extremely ill woman; however, the man claims that he was assaulted, detained, and robbed of valuables worth Rs 3.25 lakh.

The crime, as per reports, occurred between 6.30 pm and 10.30 pm on November 2 at a flat at Essen Springdale Apartments on Junior Janatha Road in Ponnurunni, Vyttila. The complaint was lodged at Kadavanthra police station by the victim doctor who resides at Kureekkad in Ernakulam.

The FIR contains the names of 12 accused, among which Athulya Chandra and Bibin Perumpally are included. Two actors and one more accused were arrested by the police on November 5. This is what we know about the case so far.

How Was The Doctor Allegedly Lured To The Kochi Apartment?

It is said in the complaint that the doctor was called to the apartment where the maternal aunt of a lady accused was gravely sick and urgently needed medical attention.

The doctor reportedly agreed to come, thinking that there was someone requiring his professional service. But once he reached the apartment, he found himself amidst a crowd who alleged that he had injected some drug into the lady and then raped her. The complaint alleges that the confrontation soon turned violent, with members of the group attacking and threatening the doctor.

What Does The FIR Say About The Alleged Assault?

According to details of the FIR reported by Deccan Chronicle, Bibin Perumpally, named as the first accused, allegedly assaulted the doctor. He is accused of making the doctor sit on a chair, punching him several times in the ribs and hitting him. The complaint further alleges that the doctor was confined to a room during the incident. He claimed that the group took two mobile phones, a smartwatch and wireless earphones from him. The stolen belongings were collectively valued at approximately Rs 3.25 lakh.

Athulya Chandra, named as the third accused in the FIR, has been accused of verbally abusing and threatening the doctor. These allegations are part of the complaint and have not been established in court.

Who Are The People Arrested In The Kochi Doctor Assault Case?

The arrest of Athulya Chandra, Bibin Perumpally and another accused person took place on November 5 following an initial inquiry. Athulya has appeared in Malayalam movies such as Dies Irae, Uyir, Innale Vare and O Baby. Her first appearance in films was in the movie Ganagandharvan that featured Mammootty in 2019.

Bibin Perumpally is also an actor having appeared in Malayalam films like Lokah, Aashan and Kattalan. It is not clear who the third accused person is in all the available information. According to reports, there are 12 accused persons in the FIR, out of which one accused is known while nine others are unknown.

What Charges Have Been Filed Against The Accused?

Accused persons have been charged for violating different sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which include wrongful confinement, voluntarily causing hurt, obscene acts and words, criminal intimidation, and robbery/dacoity. The complainant had approached the authorities within two days from the time of occurrence of the crime on the grounds of physical suffering and apprehension of being subjected to threats by the accused persons.

Arrest does not prove that the accused are guilty of the crime in question. The accusations levelled against Athulya Chandra, Bibin Perumpally and others are yet to be proved in the court of law.

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