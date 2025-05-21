Why Will Rapper Kid Cudi Testify At Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sex Trafficking Trial? Cassie Ventura’s Ex To Spill Saucy Secrets

Cassie, who previously dated Combs, testified that the music mogul became violently enraged when she started dating Kid Cudi. She told the jury that in 2011, Combs kicked her, leaving a large bruise on her back, as she attempted to leave his Los Angeles home for good.

Rapper and actor Kid Cudi—whose real name is Scott Mescudi—is expected to testify this week in the high-profile federal sex trafficking trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs. According to prosecutors, Cudi will share details of his brief romantic relationship with singer Cassie Ventura in 2011, during a time when she had separated from Combs.

Cassie, who previously dated Combs, testified that the music mogul became violently enraged when she started dating Kid Cudi. She told the jury that in 2011, Combs kicked her, leaving a large bruise on her back, as she attempted to leave his Los Angeles home for good.

She also revealed that Combs coordinated several meetings between her and Cudi under the guise of working on music together. Their relationship later became romantic, but Cassie said she had to use a burner phone to keep it secret from Combs.

Alleged Car Bombing Plot Against Kid Cudi

According to court documents, prosecutors claim that Combs became so angry about the Cassie-Cudi relationship that he orchestrated a car bombing. Combs allegedly arranged for Cudi’s convertible to be firebombed and even wanted Cudi’s friends to witness the explosion. Cudi’s testimony is expected to support this accusation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Cassie’s mother, Regina Ventura, also testified, recounting a December 2011 email from Cassie stating that Combs had threatened to release explicit videos and have someone hurt both her and Cudi. She said she was so fearful that she sent $20,000 to Combs, who later returned the money.

Cassie said her relationship with Kid Cudi ended shortly after he visited her in Connecticut during Christmas 2011. She cited the overwhelming danger and uncertainty surrounding their relationship as the reason for the breakup.

After the holidays, instead of returning to Los Angeles for work, Cassie flew to Arizona to reunite with Combs, who was visiting a college with his son. They resumed their relationship, according to her testimony.

Disturbing Evidence and Claims of Violence

The trial has already revealed disturbing photo evidence released by the U.S. government, showing visible bruises on Cassie and baby oil bottles, reportedly used during abusive incidents. Surveillance footage from 2016 has also been shown, capturing Combs violently trying to stop Cassie from leaving a hotel.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to all charges. His legal team argues that while some evidence may indicate domestic violence, it does not meet the legal criteria for a racketeering or sex trafficking enterprise.

Follow the latest developments in the Sean Combs federal trial, including witness testimonies, evidence revelations, and Kid Cudi’s upcoming statement as the courtroom drama continues to unfold.

ALSO READ: Hailey Bieber Gets Real About Labour, Recalls Traumatic Birth Experience: I Thought I Might Die