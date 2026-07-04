Wicked Sunny Returns? Akshay Kumar’s Next With Priyadarshan Sparks Nostalgia

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan new movie: One of the biggest comedy duos in Indian cinema has managed to stun everyone yet again! Right after the huge success of their recent horror comedy Bhooth Bangla, Bollywood superstars Akshay Kumar and renowned filmmaker Priyadarshan have announced the title of their upcoming project.

The film produced by Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, would be marking the ninth collaboration between the two talented artists. As per the reports from Bollywood Hungama, the movie is titled Wicked Sunny which is a brilliant tribute to the greatest time in the career of Akshay Kumar.

Why Is The Title ‘Wicked Sunny’ Sparking So Much Nostalgia?

For any fan of Bollywood cinema of the millennium era, the mention of the term “Wicked Sunny” instantly evokes a core memory. This is the song which forms the theme for Akshay Kumar’s crazy sequences in the role of the naughty protagonist “Sunny” of the 2004 film, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

Despite the passage of 22 years from the release of the movie, the song is still extremely active on social media reels and pop culture cuts. Sources within the production industry claim that the name Wicked Sunny was chosen by the producers due to its perfect fit with the spirit of the quirky and unpredictable script.

What Genre Is The Priyadarshan-Akshay Kumar Reunion Movie?

In contrast to the mythical horror and black magic aspects prevalent in Bhooth Bangla, Wicked Sunny has been developed as an energetic comic thriller movie. This movie has been jointly penned by Priyadarshan and the famous screenwriter Rohan Shankar, the dynamic duo of writers responsible for creating the plot structure for Bhooth Bangla.

Wicked Sunny is expected to recreate a certain brand of slapstick humor and chaos through their story line. It has been reported that Akshay Kumar is supposed to play his “wacky comic avatar” with the fast-talking persona that helped the movies like Garam Masala and Bhagam Bhag gain popularity in the realm of memes in India.

Akshay Kumar & Priyadarshan: A Nine-Film Legacy

Film Release Year Genre / Key Impact Hera Pheri 2000 Cult comedy milestone, redefined the genre Garam Masala 2005 High-energy situational comedy Bhagam Bhag 2006 Murder mystery comic thriller Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2007 Masterclass psychological horror-comedy De Dana Dan 2009 Ensemble slapstick and chaos Khatta Meetha 2010 Satirical political comedy Bhooth Bangla 2026 Grossed ₹247.28 Cr; modern box-office hit Haiwaan 2026 (Sept 11) Upcoming multi-starrer action thriller with Saif Ali Khan Wicked Sunny Upcoming Officially announced comic thriller

When Does Filming Begin For Wicked Sunny?

There is not going to be a long-time delay between now and when fans get to witness the movie project. The filming process for the film “Wicked Sunny” is set to officially start in December 2026. Akshay Kumar will complete his promotions and some small shooting sessions for his other multi-starrer movies, such as “Welcome To The Jungle,” before fully concentrating on this thriller.

However, there is not going to be much time left between then and when fans get to watch this film. There is another big movie coming out from their collaboration, which is their eighth collaboration. This thriller movie “Haiwaan,” starring Saif Ali Khan, will release in the theatres on September 11, 2026.

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