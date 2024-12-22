Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, December 22, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Wife Of a Very Powerful Man Once Broke Into Varun Dhawan’s House, Wanted To Elope With The Star Leaving Him Scared

The actor also shared other uncomfortable encounters with fans. He recounted an incident where a female fan forcibly kissed him, leaving him feeling "a little bit violated."

Wife Of a Very Powerful Man Once Broke Into Varun Dhawan’s House, Wanted To Elope With The Star Leaving Him Scared

Actor Varun Dhawan recently opened up about a terrifying incident involving a woman who was catfished into believing he would elope with her. During a podcast interview with Ranveer Allahabadia, Varun recounted how the woman, whom he described as the wife of a “very powerful man,” not only stalked him but also trespassed into his home, prompting him to seek police assistance.

Varun revealed that someone had impersonated him online, leading the woman to believe he was planning to leave his family for her. “She knew everything about my house and thought I was going to leave my family. It became very scary,” he said.

The situation escalated to the point where female police constables had to intervene to handle the matter.

The actor also shared other uncomfortable encounters with fans. He recounted an incident where a female fan forcibly kissed him, leaving him feeling “a little bit violated.”

Additionally, Varun mentioned instances where fans pinched him inappropriately in public places. Reflecting on these experiences, he said, “I feel bad for women because I can only imagine how much worse it must be for them.”

Varun was last seen in the Prime Video film Bawaal (2023), directed by Nitesh Tiwari. He also made cameo appearances in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Munjya, and Stree 2.

Looking ahead, Varun will star in Baby John, a loose adaptation of the Tamil hit Theri, directed by Kalees and produced by Atlee. The film, featuring Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi, is set to release on December 25, Christmas Day.

In 2025, the actor is slated to appear in two films: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

MUST READ: Blake Lively Claims Justin Baldoni Showed Her Inappropriate Videos, Improvised Intimate Scenes Without Consent

Filed under

bollywood Ranveer Allahbadia Trending news Varun Dhawan

Advertisement

Also Read

Who Is Jeff Bezos’ To Be Wife? Lauren Sánchez’s Brother Once Sued The Amazon Boss For THIS Reason

Who Is Jeff Bezos’ To Be Wife? Lauren Sánchez’s Brother Once Sued The Amazon Boss...

Bharat Progress Report 2024: Bengali, Marathi, Pali, Prakrit And Assamese Granted Status Of Classical Languages.

Bharat Progress Report 2024: Bengali, Marathi, Pali, Prakrit And Assamese Granted Status Of Classical Languages.

Bharat Progress Report 2024: PM Modi Becomes The 1st PM To Visit Ukraine Since 1992

Bharat Progress Report 2024: PM Modi Becomes The 1st PM To Visit Ukraine Since 1992

Mumbai Accident: Four-Year-Old Boy Killed By Speeding Hyundai Creta SUV

Mumbai Accident: Four-Year-Old Boy Killed By Speeding Hyundai Creta SUV

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos To Tie The Knot With Lauren Sanchez In Lavish $600 Million Ceremony At Kevin Costner’s Ranch

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos To Tie The Knot With Lauren Sanchez In Lavish $600 Million...

Entertainment

Will Ryan Reynolds Confront Justin Baldoni Over Wife Blake Lively’s Sexual Harassment Lawsuit?

Will Ryan Reynolds Confront Justin Baldoni Over Wife Blake Lively’s Sexual Harassment Lawsuit?

Who Is The Richest BTS Member? A Look At How BTS Generates Revenue As Their Combined Net Worth Surpasses $3 Billion

Who Is The Richest BTS Member? A Look At How BTS Generates Revenue As Their

‘My character is being assassinated’: Allu Arjun On Being Criticized On The Stampede

‘My character is being assassinated’: Allu Arjun On Being Criticized On The Stampede

Diljit Dosanjh Hits Back At AP Dhillon After Getting Accused Of Blocking Him On Instagram: Mere Pange Sarkaaran Naal

Diljit Dosanjh Hits Back At AP Dhillon After Getting Accused Of Blocking Him On Instagram:

Why Are Taylor Swift And Justin Bieber’s Wife Being Dragged Into Blake Lively Vs Justin Baldoni Legal Battle?

Why Are Taylor Swift And Justin Bieber’s Wife Being Dragged Into Blake Lively Vs Justin

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox