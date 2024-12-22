The actor also shared other uncomfortable encounters with fans. He recounted an incident where a female fan forcibly kissed him, leaving him feeling "a little bit violated."

Actor Varun Dhawan recently opened up about a terrifying incident involving a woman who was catfished into believing he would elope with her. During a podcast interview with Ranveer Allahabadia, Varun recounted how the woman, whom he described as the wife of a “very powerful man,” not only stalked him but also trespassed into his home, prompting him to seek police assistance.

Varun revealed that someone had impersonated him online, leading the woman to believe he was planning to leave his family for her. “She knew everything about my house and thought I was going to leave my family. It became very scary,” he said.

The situation escalated to the point where female police constables had to intervene to handle the matter.

The actor also shared other uncomfortable encounters with fans. He recounted an incident where a female fan forcibly kissed him, leaving him feeling “a little bit violated.”

Additionally, Varun mentioned instances where fans pinched him inappropriately in public places. Reflecting on these experiences, he said, “I feel bad for women because I can only imagine how much worse it must be for them.”

Varun was last seen in the Prime Video film Bawaal (2023), directed by Nitesh Tiwari. He also made cameo appearances in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Munjya, and Stree 2.

Looking ahead, Varun will star in Baby John, a loose adaptation of the Tamil hit Theri, directed by Kalees and produced by Atlee. The film, featuring Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi, is set to release on December 25, Christmas Day.

In 2025, the actor is slated to appear in two films: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.