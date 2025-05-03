Home
Saturday, May 3, 2025
  Home»
  Entertainment»
  • Will AI Soon Replace Top Actors Like SRK-Amitabh In Bollywood? Shekhar Kapur Says, ‘I Will Own The Copyright’

Will AI Soon Replace Top Actors Like SRK-Amitabh In Bollywood? Shekhar Kapur Says, ‘I Will Own The Copyright’

Shekhar Kapur added that filmmakers will have the creative power to develop and design their own unique on-screen personas through AI, opening doors to a new kind of cinematic storytelling.

Will AI Soon Replace Top Actors Like SRK-Amitabh In Bollywood? Shekhar Kapur Says, ‘I Will Own The Copyright’

Shekhar Kapur


Veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has sparked a major conversation about the future of cinema, suggesting that Artificial Intelligence (AI) could soon revolutionize the film industry by replacing traditional film stars.

Speaking at WAVES 2025 in Mumbai, Kapur expressed that AI-driven characters could dominate future films, potentially making iconic stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan obsolete.

AI Will Create Human-Like Film Stars, Says Shekhar Kapur

During his keynote address, Shekhar Kapur emphasized that AI will advance to a point where it can generate realistic, human-like characters that can become stars in their own right.

“Actors will just be actors. AI will soon be capable of creating stars—realistic, emotional characters—and I will own the copyright to them,” Kapur said.

He added that filmmakers will have the creative power to develop and design their own unique on-screen personas through AI, opening doors to a new kind of cinematic storytelling.

“I Don’t Need Shah Rukh Khan or Amitabh Bachchan Anymore”

Kapur boldly stated that with the power of AI, he would no longer require established stars for his films. He drew parallels with digital influencers who are already AI-generated and gaining popularity on social platforms.

“Many influencers online today aren’t even real people. If AI can create influencers, why not film stars?” he said. “I don’t need Amitabh Bachchan or Shah Rukh Khan—I can build my own character, my own star.”

He believes that if the AI-generated character is well-crafted and emotionally compelling, the audience will embrace it just like they do with real actors.

A Cautionary Note: Emotional Depth Still Belongs to Humans

While highlighting the transformative potential of AI in cinema, Kapur also cautioned against over-reliance on machines. He noted that emotional depth remains a uniquely human trait, which machines may never fully replicate.

“It’s our emotional capability that separates us from AI,” he remarked, stressing that storytelling should still be grounded in human experiences.

Shekhar Kapur, known for directing critically acclaimed films like Masoom, Bandit Queen, and Mr. India, has been a pioneer in Indian and global cinema.

Recently, he was honoured with the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award, for his contribution to film and the arts. He received the award from President Droupadi Murmu on April 28.

