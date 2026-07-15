Will Akanksha Chamola Take Second Marriage Advice From Gaurav Khanna? Here’s What Actor Said On Lock Upp 2

Lock Upp Season 2 is nothing short of a treat for reality show fans. From the start, it has become the talk of the town due to the fans getting to witness not just the reality of their favourite TV stars but even more getting to dig deep into their secrets.

Actor Akanksha Chamola, who shocked everyone in the show when she revealed her divorce with Gaurav Khanna and later, she created an even bigger buzz when her secret of being bisexual was revealed. Time and time again she has found herself in the middle of the limelight due to various reasons and somehow, she has managed to do it again.

While having an unfiltered analysis within the prison walls, the experienced actor and fellow contestant Ram Kapoor tried to provide some sense of life post-divorce. But Akanksha made sure to clearly demarcate her limits in bringing Gaurav Khanna into any of her future marital plans.

Why Did Ram Kapoor Suggest Gaurav Khanna For Marriage Advice?

The discussion began when Ram Kapoor thought about his love affair with his wife, Gautami Kapoor, and pointed out that Gautami had been trapped in a bad marriage before she met him. Comparing the situations of Akanksha and herself, Ram enquired about the way Gaurav had behaved with Akanksha during their marriage of almost ten years.

Ram inquired from Akanksha if Gaurav was a good man and if he ever mistreated her. Akanksha responded positively and said that Gaurav was indeed a good man and he never ill-treated her.

Ram:Gaurav khanna is good guy? is he a good man?

Akanksha agreed Ram: He never ill treated u or did he?

Akanksha agreed GK never ill treated hr#GauravKhanna is nice man & he treated his wife well, its just,marriage didn’t work#lockupp #lockupp2 pic.twitter.com/mppY6RDFho — Naz (FAN ACCOUNT) (@naz_maan2022) July 14, 2026







“It’s similar to Gautami’s situation,” Ram observed during the episode. “Her first husband is a good guy. He did nothing wrong. That will also help you. If you need second marriage advice, Gaurav is the best.”

How Did Akanksha Chamola React To The Suggestion?

Akanksha immediately cut off the seasoned actor, putting an end to the proposal. Even though she did not hold any grudges against Gaurav and had even admitted to his liberal attitude before, Akanksha made it evident that certain boundaries cannot be crossed.

“It’s not about society,” Akanksha shot back instantly. “I’d never take marriage advice from Gaurav.”

The blunt refusal highlighted the fundamental thing Akanksha has been trying to make clear all through her stay in the reality TV show that she has a different identity out of just being Gaurav Khanna’s wife and somehow, she has managed to do it despite the challenges.

Does Akanksha Chamola Plan On Getting Married Again?

Although the suggestion made by Ram Kapoor may have been in good intentions, it is worth noting that Akanksha has already communicated to other members living in the house, including Pamela and Varun Yadav, that getting married for the second time is not something on her mind. This separation has made her change the way she looks at romance and commitment.

When asked whether there will come a day when she would want to find love once again, Akanksha has said that there is a feeling of terror associated with the idea of marriage (“Mere ko darr baith gaya hain”).

Akanksha told Pamela that she got married at the age of 24 and now, she does not wish to be part of it anymore. She said that from now on, she will be living under a roof which belongs to her and not her parents’ or husbands’.

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