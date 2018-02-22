Fans of Bollywood star couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are expecting to see the duo walking aside each other to attend the 90th Academy Awards. Ali Fazal's movie Victoria & Abdul has been nominated for the Oscars this year. Directed by Stephen Frears, Victoria & Abdul is a 2017 British biographical comedy-drama.

Actor Ali Fazal seems to a bit confused about whether to attend the 90th Academy Awards or not. A few days back, Fukrey Returns actor was making headlines over accompanying Richa Chadha to the Oscars ceremony scheduled on March 4 in Los Angeles, California. Ali Fazal’s movie Victoria & Abdul has been nominated for the Oscars this year. The move has been nominated in two categories- Best Costume Design and Make-up and Hairstyling. Directed by Stephen Frears, Victoria & Abdul is a 2017 British biographical comedy-drama. The movie is based on the book with the same name written by Shrabani Basu. The movie also features Judi Dench, Ali Fazal, Michael Gambon, Eddie Izzard, Tim Pigott-Smith and Adeel Akhtar in the lead roles.

The reports of Ali Fazal attending the Oscars with his girlfriend Richa Chadha was rubbished by the actor on Twitter. In a Twitter post, he clarified that he won’t be present for the Oscars in person as he was busy filming something in LA. He also added that he will be gunning for his Oscar-nominated film ‘Victoria & Abdul’. But the Twitter post was soon deleted by the actor. As per reports, due to some miscommunication between Ali and the makers of Milan Talkies, that made Ali post the particular tweet.

The fans of the star couple are looking forward to see the duo on the red carpet of the 90th Academy Awards. Both of them always seem to be supporting each other. The relationship of the two came into limelight in September after a picture of them from Venice Film Festival went viral. The two were seen together in the movie Fukrey Returns for the last time.

