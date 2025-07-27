Will Bradley Cooper Propose to Gigi Hadid? Actor Willing To Take Next Big Step With Supermodel Girlfriend

Sparks are flying as Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid’s relationship heats up, with a proposal on the cards in Hollywood. The Hollywood power couple, rumored in October 2023, have captured the hearts of fans with their chemistry, blending glamour and wholesome family values. And as their romance heats up, sources spill the beans that Cooper, 50, will propose to Hadid, 30, in a romance that is hot but sensible.

From Dine-In Nights to Intimate Weekends: The Tale of Their Romance

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid romance started heating up in after a coincidental encounter at their friend’s child’s birthday party in September 2023. After this, they went public in October, the couple was spotted at Via Carota for dinner in New York. By January 2024, they finally confirmed their romance with hand-holding strolls in London.

Hadid’s 30th birthday in April 2025 was something to celebrate, surrounded by Cooper and a gold band on her finger fuelling engagement rumors. Their social calendar features Broadway nights, including seeing Chicago with Alyssa Milano, and double dates with Brad Pitt and Ines de Rammon. They have reunited the families, with Cooper’s daughter Lea, 7, and Hadid’s daughter Khai, 4, hitting it off sweetly, with their exes Irina Shayk and Zayn Malik giving two thumbs up.

Engagement Rumours Heat Up: Is a Ring on the Horizon?

Rumours have been circulating that Cooper is “incredibly happy” and broaching marriage, with sources claiming he “could pop the question” any moment now. Hadid’s appearance at Cooper’s 50th birthday celebration, sporting a gold ring, sparked the rumors, although some sources suggest she gave him an ultimatum to get married.

Although private in character, Hadid’s birthday kiss on May 2025 Instagram post over Cooper’s cake solidified their love. The sources indicate Hadid thinks of Cooper as her “other half” and the fact that the couple is committed to parenting makes their relationship tighter.

Why Their Romance Works: A Perfect Blend of Passion and Parenting

Hadid and Cooper’s 20-year age difference is red-flagged, but their values, respect for parenthood, career ambition, and low-key theater dates, anchor their relationship. Hadid swoons about Cooper’s creative prodding, “He makes me stretch.”

Their families, including Hadid’s mom Yolanda and sister Bella, love Cooper, and attribute respect and charisma to him. Through co-parenting and Hollywood’s glare, their “very romantic and happy” equation will surely last.

