Will Bring Out My Kali Avatar, Preity Zinta Warns Paparazzi Over Taking Pictures Of Her Twins

Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Referencing the Hindu goddess Kali, symbolizing strength and fierce protection, Zinta made it clear that photographing her children without consent is a major boundary violation.

Preity Zinta


Bollywood actress Preity Zinta gave fans a glimpse of her fierce maternal instincts during a recent Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

On May 13, the Veer-Zaara star took a break from her hectic routine to answer a range of fan questions, touching upon both her personal and professional life, while also revealing a few little-known facts.

When asked by a fan, “What’s one thing fans don’t know about you?”, Zinta shared a refreshingly candid response. She wrote, “I hate taking pictures in temples, early in the morning after a flight, in bathrooms and during security checks.”

Her honest confession resonated with many and highlighted her stance on personal space—especially in sensitive or private settings.

Preity Zinta Issues Strong Warning About Photographing Her Children

What truly set social media abuzz, however, was her powerful message about her children’s privacy. The actress firmly stated, “Taking my kids’ pictures will bring out my Kali avatar, otherwise I’m a happy person.”

Referencing the Hindu goddess Kali, symbolizing strength and fierce protection, Zinta made it clear that photographing her children without consent is a major boundary violation.

She also emphasized that paparazzi and fans should respect her limits, adding, “Don’t start making videos without my permission – it’s actually very irritating – just ask me politely & please leave my kids alone.”

A Strict No-Photos Policy for Her Twins

Preity Zinta has consistently shielded her children, Gia and Jai, from the media spotlight. While she occasionally shares family moments on Instagram, she takes care to obscure their faces, honoring their right to privacy.

She joins a growing list of Bollywood celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Bipasha Basu, who are also firm in protecting their kids from unsolicited public exposure.

Preity Zinta tied the knot with Los Angeles-based financial analyst Gene Goodenough in 2016. The couple welcomed their twins via surrogacy in 2021.

Professionally, Zinta is preparing for a comeback with Rajkumar Santoshi’s Lahore 1947. Media reports also suggest that she has an important role in the much-anticipated Krrish 4, starring Hrithik Roshan.

ALSO READ: Why Is ‘Boycott Sitaare Zameen Par’ Trending On X? Aamir Khan’s New Movie Facing Heat Over This Reason 

