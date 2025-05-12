Will BTS Army See Tom Cruise And Jin on ‘Run Jin’ in Surprise Variety Show Crossover

In a surprising and exciting twist, Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise has teamed up with BTS' Jin for an upcoming episode of the variety show Run Jin.

In a surprising and exciting twist, Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise has teamed up with BTS’ Jin for an upcoming episode of the variety show Run Jin. The collaboration was confirmed on May 12, just days after Cruise arrived in South Korea as part of the international press tour for his new film Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

According to HYBE, the agency behind BTS, this unexpected crossover will be the first-ever on-screen appearance together for the global stars. The episode is expected to be released soon, though an official date has not yet been announced.

HYBE Confirms Cruise’s Appearance on Jin’s Show

The news has sent both ARMYs and movie fans into a frenzy. HYBE quickly confirmed the collaboration, saying, “Tom Cruise recently participated in a filming for Jin’s web variety show Run Jin. The episode will be revealed at a later date.”

A member of the production team for the variety show also backed the confirmation, adding, “Tom Cruise had filmed for Run Jin. The footage will be released soon via the channel.”

Cruise flew into Seoul on May 7, and while his trip was primarily for promoting his film, this unexpected side project with Jin became one of the most talked-about moments of his visit.

‘Run Jin’ Continues to Surprise with Star Power

Run Jin, which streams on BTS’s official YouTube channel, features the group’s eldest member, Jin, hosting fun and quirky episodes that highlight his playful personality and quick humor. The show has become a favorite among fans for its casual tone and surprising guest appearances—but Cruise’s cameo has taken it to a whole new level.

Adding the high-octane energy of Tom Cruise—known for his love of performing death-defying stunts—to Jin’s humorous variety style is a mix that fans can’t wait to see unfold.

A Global Crossover That No One Saw Coming

Though the exact content of the episode is still under wraps, fans are already imagining what might be in store. From stunt challenges to cultural games or simply fun conversations between two icons from completely different worlds, expectations are through the roof.

As the internet buzzes with theories and excitement, one thing is clear: this is a crossover that blends Hollywood action with K-pop charm, and it’s bound to go viral.

As one fan on social media put it, “When Mr. Worldwide Handsome meets Hollywood’s king of action, you know something unforgettable is about to happen.”

Episode Coming Soon, But No Date Yet

While the production team hasn’t announced when the episode will drop, they’ve made it clear that the footage will be shared “soon” through the show’s regular channel. Fans are being urged to keep their notifications on and stay tuned for further updates.

Until then, the anticipation is only growing. Whether you’re a BTS stan, a longtime Tom Cruise fan, or just someone curious about this one-of-a-kind duo, Run Jin’s next episode is already shaping up to be a must-watch.