Will Dhurandhar 2’s Box Office Collections Take A Hit Amid The Raging Middle East Conflict? Ranveer Singh Starrer Pockets Rs. 200Cr In Advance Booking Despite Gulf Ban

Dhurandhar 2 Box-Office: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 is all set to hit the cinemas on March 18, and the hype is real for the part 2.

The movie was not allowed to be shown in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, as well as in Pakistan, where the Indian action flicks have registered colossal foreign box office revenues.

Both parts have been banned in the Middle East, but will it affect the franchise? Let’s decode.

Will Dhurandhar 2’s box office collections take a hit amid the Middle East conflict?

Reports from March 18, 2026, say that Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge won’t really suffer at the box office because of the Middle East conflict.

The film isn’t even getting released in several Gulf countries thanks to censorship issues, so that region was never a big part of their plan.

It’s not the first time this has happened. The original Dhurandhar lost about $10 million (roughly ₹90 crore) when Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE banned it. Dhurandhar 2 is going the same route; the makers aren’t counting on those markets.

Dhurandhar 2’s advance booking tells a different story

But the pre-sales are strong everywhere else. Bookings have already crossed ₹130 crore worldwide, and over 10 lakh tickets have been snapped up for the opening day. That’s some serious buzz.

One unexpected bonus, the conflict pushed another big title, Toxic (starring Yash), to delay its release from March to June. Because of that, Dhurandhar 2 gets a solo run, grabbing premium screens in places like North America, the UK, and Australia.

Trade analysts are calling for a huge opening day. With estimates between ₹150 and ₹200 crore worldwide, it looks like the film isn’t getting slowed down by the situation in West Asia.

And let’s be real. The first Dhurandhar pulled in more than ₹1,000 crore globally, even after getting banned in the Middle East.

So, that formula still seems to work. Most of the money comes from domestic and other foreign markets, especially when there’s a holiday rush.

Movies not willing to clash with Dhurandhar 2

As Toxic postpones its release to June, the only major release of March 19 is Dhurandhar: The Revenge, a spy thriller that Aditya Dhar has been looking forward to releasing.

The film competes in the south to some extent with Ustaad Bhagat Singh of Pawan Kalyan, but the movie is not large enough to bother with exhibitors.

When two movies are out, then it is a tense period in the exhibition industry with the market split. As an example, when a chain of cinema can have five shows, they have to put three shows on one movie and the other film, the other two shows.

Iran-Israel war is a blessing in disguise; the war has served the Indian cinema well with Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic being given solo releases by the trade experts Girish Wankhede to PTI.

Staggering box-office for Dhurandhar Part 1

The huge box office hit Dhurandhar, which was released on December 5, made ₹1300 crore, with a staggering 1000 crore out of the Indian market alone. This follow up is likely to exceed that figure now that it does not face any form of competition. The potential of the film is also augmented because it will also be released in four other languages such as Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

The most successful action spy-thriller Dhurandhar by Aditya Dhar is not only the highest-grossing film in India but also in other regions and despite the film being banned in various Middle East countries, the Ranveer Singh-starred film grossed record collections of over $27 million overseas alone.

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