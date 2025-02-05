Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Will Emilia Perez Lose At The Academy Awards? Netflix Drops Karla Sofia Gascon From Oscars Campaign Over Past Controversial Tweets

Netflix’s decision to downplay Karla Sofia Gascon’s involvement comes amid controversy over her past social media posts. Over the last five years, the actress has faced criticism for comments regarding George Floyd, Islam, and diversity at the Oscars.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Will Emilia Perez Lose At The Academy Awards? Netflix Drops Karla Sofia Gascon From Oscars Campaign Over Past Controversial Tweets

Karla Sofia Gascon


Just weeks before the 97th Academy Awards, Netflix has reportedly sidelined Karla Sofia Gascon from its awards campaign for Emilia Perez. The actress made history as the first openly transgender performer to be nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

However, when Netflix released its For Your Consideration (FYC) promotional materials, fans noticed that Karla’s presence was completely absent.

Focus on Zoe Saldana Over Karla Sofia Gascon

Observers noted that Netflix’s campaign placed greater emphasis on Emilia Perez’s Best Supporting Actress nominee, Zoe Saldana.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This marks Saldana’s first Oscar nomination for her role as Rita in the Spanish-language crime drama. Meanwhile, Gascon, who played the titular character, appeared to be excluded entirely from the promotional push.

The omission quickly sparked debate on social media, with users criticizing Netflix’s approach.

One person tweeted, “Karla Sofía Gascón has been completely erased from the latest Oscars For Your Consideration ad for Emilia Pérez. I wonder why!??”

Another user pointed out, “New Netflix FYC poster for Emilia Perez without Karla on it.”

A third comment read, “So Netflix is now trying to erase Karla Sofía Gascón—the titular role!!!—from the Emilia Pérez campaign as though nothing ever happened and using her as a scapegoat to distract from all the other valid criticism directed at the movie.”

Past Controversies May Have Influenced Netflix’s Decision

Netflix’s decision to downplay Karla Sofia Gascon’s involvement comes amid controversy over her past social media posts. Over the last five years, the actress has faced criticism for comments regarding George Floyd, Islam, and diversity at the Oscars.

These remarks have sparked backlash, with some questioning her nomination in light of her past statements.

Addressing the controversy, Karla Sofia Gascon spoke in an emotional interview with CNN en Español, where she denied allegations of racism.

When asked if she would renounce her historic Oscar nomination, she firmly declined. “I cannot renounce a nomination because what I have done is a job, and what is being valued is my acting work,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

She further stated, “I cannot step down from an Oscar nomination because I have not committed any crime nor have I harmed anyone. I am neither racist nor anything that all these people have tried to make others believe I am.”

Karla Sofia Gascon’s Career Beyond ‘Emilia Perez’

Aside from her acclaimed role in Emilia Perez, Karla Sofia Gascon has been part of various film and television projects, including La Caja 507, Di Que Sí, El Señor de los Cielos, Corazón Salvaje, and Rebelde.

As the Oscars approach, the controversy surrounding her nomination continues to fuel discussions on representation, award-season politics, and Netflix’s handling of its promotional campaign.

ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi Killed In An Accident? Fake News Of Actress Dying In A Freak Accident Goes Viral

Filed under

emilia perex Karla Sofia Gascon Netflix Oscars

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Delhi Polls: Arvind Kejriwal Booked For Haryana ‘Poisoning’ Yamuna Water Remarks

Delhi Polls: Arvind Kejriwal Booked For Haryana ‘Poisoning’ Yamuna Water Remarks

Nigerian traveller Throws Sanitary Pads At Airport Staff; The Reason Will Shock You

Nigerian traveller Throws Sanitary Pads At Airport Staff; The Reason Will Shock You

Developers Hail Replit As A Game-Changer, AI Tool Builds Apps in Minutes

Developers Hail Replit As A Game-Changer, AI Tool Builds Apps in Minutes

Delhi Elections 2025: Voter Turnout Reaches 33.16% Till 1 PM

Delhi Elections 2025: Voter Turnout Reaches 33.16% Till 1 PM

Delhi Election 2025: 5 Things That Will Decide Who Will Win

Delhi Election 2025: 5 Things That Will Decide Who Will Win

Entertainment

Did Marvel Use AI To Make The Fantastic Four: First Steps Poster? Internet Fumes But Here’s The Truth

Did Marvel Use AI To Make The Fantastic Four: First Steps Poster? Internet Fumes But

Nora Fatehi Killed In An Accident? Fake News Of Actress Dying In A Freak Accident Goes Viral

Nora Fatehi Killed In An Accident? Fake News Of Actress Dying In A Freak Accident

Meet South India’s Wealthiest Actor, With A Net Worth Of ₹3500 Crore, Exceeding Even Aamir Khan; It’s Not Rajinikanth Or Prabhas

Meet South India’s Wealthiest Actor, With A Net Worth Of ₹3500 Crore, Exceeding Even Aamir

Ariana Grande Has The Perfect Reply For Haters Who Slammed Her For Speaking In A High-Pitch

Ariana Grande Has The Perfect Reply For Haters Who Slammed Her For Speaking In A

Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu Just Take A Subtle Dig At Ex-Husband Naga Chaitanya’s Second Marriage To Sobhita Dhulipala?

Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu Just Take A Subtle Dig At Ex-Husband Naga Chaitanya’s Second Marriage

Lifestyle

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox