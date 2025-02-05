Will Emilia Perez Lose At The Academy Awards? Netflix Drops Karla Sofia Gascon From Oscars Campaign Over Past Controversial Tweets

Netflix’s decision to downplay Karla Sofia Gascon’s involvement comes amid controversy over her past social media posts. Over the last five years, the actress has faced criticism for comments regarding George Floyd, Islam, and diversity at the Oscars.

Just weeks before the 97th Academy Awards, Netflix has reportedly sidelined Karla Sofia Gascon from its awards campaign for Emilia Perez. The actress made history as the first openly transgender performer to be nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars.

However, when Netflix released its For Your Consideration (FYC) promotional materials, fans noticed that Karla’s presence was completely absent.

Focus on Zoe Saldana Over Karla Sofia Gascon

Observers noted that Netflix’s campaign placed greater emphasis on Emilia Perez’s Best Supporting Actress nominee, Zoe Saldana.

This marks Saldana’s first Oscar nomination for her role as Rita in the Spanish-language crime drama. Meanwhile, Gascon, who played the titular character, appeared to be excluded entirely from the promotional push.

The omission quickly sparked debate on social media, with users criticizing Netflix’s approach.

One person tweeted, “Karla Sofía Gascón has been completely erased from the latest Oscars For Your Consideration ad for Emilia Pérez. I wonder why!??”

Another user pointed out, “New Netflix FYC poster for Emilia Perez without Karla on it.”

A third comment read, “So Netflix is now trying to erase Karla Sofía Gascón—the titular role!!!—from the Emilia Pérez campaign as though nothing ever happened and using her as a scapegoat to distract from all the other valid criticism directed at the movie.”

Past Controversies May Have Influenced Netflix’s Decision

Netflix’s decision to downplay Karla Sofia Gascon’s involvement comes amid controversy over her past social media posts. Over the last five years, the actress has faced criticism for comments regarding George Floyd, Islam, and diversity at the Oscars.

These remarks have sparked backlash, with some questioning her nomination in light of her past statements.

Addressing the controversy, Karla Sofia Gascon spoke in an emotional interview with CNN en Español, where she denied allegations of racism.

When asked if she would renounce her historic Oscar nomination, she firmly declined. “I cannot renounce a nomination because what I have done is a job, and what is being valued is my acting work,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

She further stated, “I cannot step down from an Oscar nomination because I have not committed any crime nor have I harmed anyone. I am neither racist nor anything that all these people have tried to make others believe I am.”

Karla Sofia Gascon’s Career Beyond ‘Emilia Perez’

Aside from her acclaimed role in Emilia Perez, Karla Sofia Gascon has been part of various film and television projects, including La Caja 507, Di Que Sí, El Señor de los Cielos, Corazón Salvaje, and Rebelde.

As the Oscars approach, the controversy surrounding her nomination continues to fuel discussions on representation, award-season politics, and Netflix’s handling of its promotional campaign.

