Tuesday, March 4, 2025
  'Will Fight The Situation': Ashish Chanchlani Shares An Emotional Video Over India's Got Latent Show, Watch

‘Will Fight The Situation’: Ashish Chanchlani Shares An Emotional Video Over India’s Got Latent Show, Watch

Taking to Instagram, he posted a heartfelt video where he acknowledged the support he has received and assured fans that he would face the situation head-on.

‘Will Fight The Situation’: Ashish Chanchlani Shares An Emotional Video Over India’s Got Latent Show, Watch


Popular YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani has broken his silence amid the ongoing controversy, sharing an emotional message with his followers. Taking to Instagram, he posted a heartfelt video where he acknowledged the support he has received and assured fans that he would face the situation head-on.

“Hello, everyone. I’ve read your messages, and I know what’s going on. I thought of addressing you all through a story, but honestly, I don’t know what to say right now. We’ll fight through this, we’ve faced tough times before, and we’ll learn something new from this too,” he said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ashish Chanchlani (@ashishchanchlani)


Chanchlani further urged his supporters to stand by him when he resumes content creation. “I just ask you all to keep my family and me in your prayers. Whenever I return, my work might be a little different, but I hope you’ll still support me. I will continue to work hard, just as I always have. Please take care of yourselves,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has allowed podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia to resume his show, provided he adheres to ethical standards. His show came under scrutiny after a controversial remark made on air sparked public outrage. During an episode of India’s Got Latent, Allahbadia posed an inappropriate question to a contestant, leading to widespread criticism on social media.

Following the backlash, Allahbadia issued a public apology, admitting his words were inappropriate and lacked sensitivity. In a video shared on his social media, he acknowledged his mistake, stating, “My comment wasn’t just inappropriate—it wasn’t even funny. Comedy isn’t my strength. I just want to say sorry.” He also reassured his audience that he would be more mindful of his influence moving forward, emphasizing that he never intended to disrespect family values.

Filed under

Ashish Chanchlani Emotional Video India's Got Latent Show

