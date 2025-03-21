Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, March 21, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Will Gene Hackman’s Three Adult Children Not Inherit Late Actor’s $80 Million Fortune?

Will Gene Hackman’s Three Adult Children Not Inherit Late Actor’s $80 Million Fortune?

Reports indicate that Hackman had designated his wife, Betsy Arakawa, as the first successor trustee. In the event of her passing, Michael G. Sutin was next in line to manage the trust.

Will Gene Hackman’s Three Adult Children Not Inherit Late Actor’s $80 Million Fortune?

Gene Hackman


Hollywood legend Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were discovered dead in their Santa Fe, New Mexico home in February.

Their sudden passing has sparked legal debates over the distribution of Hackman’s estimated $80 million fortune. Notably, his three adult children are not named as beneficiaries in his will, raising questions about the fate of his estate.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Who Will Inherit Gene Hackman’s Estate?

Despite having a living trust, complications have emerged as all of Hackman’s appointed successor trustees passed away before him.

As a result, District Judge Maria Sanchez-Gagne has temporarily assigned Avalon Trust, LLC as the estate’s trustee. This decision was recommended by estate representative Julia Peters to ensure a smooth legal process.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Legal Expert Weighs in on Trustee Appointment

Estate planning lawyer Laura Cowan described the court’s decision as a necessary move to manage financial obligations, such as tax filings and notifying beneficiaries.

She emphasized that while living trusts typically remain private, court filings in cases of disputes, probate issues, or trustee appointments could reveal certain details about Hackman’s asset distribution.

“In some cases, portions of a trust may become part of court records if they are used as evidence. If assets were not properly transferred into the trust, they could enter probate, making trust-related details publicly available,” Cowan explained in an interview with Daily Mail.

Outdated Will Causes Legal Complications

According to Cowan, one of the biggest issues in Hackman’s estate stems from his failure to update his will. Since the document was written two decades ago, there are concerns over whether it accurately reflects his final wishes. The outdated nature of his estate planning could lead to higher taxes, legal fees, and potential delays.

She also pointed out another key complication: “Gene Hackman and his wife passed away around the same time. Determining who died first is crucial in estate law, as it affects the inheritance process. Given their 30-year age gap, it’s likely they never anticipated dying so closely together, which now presents legal challenges.”

Who Was Supposed to Manage the Trust?

Reports indicate that Hackman had designated his wife, Betsy Arakawa, as the first successor trustee. In the event of her passing, Michael G. Sutin was next in line to manage the trust. However, Sutin died in 2019, and no updates were made to the trust afterward.

Currently, it remains uncertain whether Hackman’s three children from his first marriage—Christopher Allen, Leslie Anne, and Elizabeth Jean—were included in the estate plan. However, sources confirm that Christopher has already hired renowned California attorney Andrew M. Katzenstein to represent his interests.

Discovery of the Bodies and Further Investigation

The couple was found by maintenance workers who noticed them through a window and alerted authorities. Tragically, one of their dogs was also found dead, while two others survived. Investigators are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

As legal proceedings unfold, more details may emerge regarding the final distribution of Hackman’s vast estate.

ALSO READ: Why Is Brad Pitt Listed In The Credits For Hit Netflix Mini-Series Adolescence? Know About The Unexpected Connection

Filed under

Gene Hackman Gene Hackman death Gene Hackman net worth

newsx

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Arrives In India With 200MP Periscope Camera & Free Photography Kit –...
Mahira Sharma and Mohamme

Who is Mahira Sharma? Mohammed Siraj Breaks Silence On Dating Rumours With This Bigg Boss...
Gene Hackman

Will Gene Hackman’s Three Adult Children Not Inherit Late Actor’s $80 Million Fortune?
Prabhas in a still from S

Will Prabhas Salaar’s Re-Release Perform Better Than The Original Release?
newsx

After Allahabad High Court, Bombay HC Says Singing Songs, Commenting Woman Colleague Not Sexual Harassment
newsx

Apple iOS 18.4 Update: Visual Intelligence, Prioritised Notifications & More Features Coming Soon
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Arrives In India With 200MP Periscope Camera & Free Photography Kit – Pre-Orders Open Now!

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Arrives In India With 200MP Periscope Camera & Free Photography Kit –...

Who is Mahira Sharma? Mohammed Siraj Breaks Silence On Dating Rumours With This Bigg Boss 13 Participant

Who is Mahira Sharma? Mohammed Siraj Breaks Silence On Dating Rumours With This Bigg Boss...

Will Prabhas Salaar’s Re-Release Perform Better Than The Original Release?

Will Prabhas Salaar’s Re-Release Perform Better Than The Original Release?

After Allahabad High Court, Bombay HC Says Singing Songs, Commenting Woman Colleague Not Sexual Harassment

After Allahabad High Court, Bombay HC Says Singing Songs, Commenting Woman Colleague Not Sexual Harassment

Apple iOS 18.4 Update: Visual Intelligence, Prioritised Notifications & More Features Coming Soon

Apple iOS 18.4 Update: Visual Intelligence, Prioritised Notifications & More Features Coming Soon

Entertainment

Who is Mahira Sharma? Mohammed Siraj Breaks Silence On Dating Rumours With This Bigg Boss 13 Participant

Who is Mahira Sharma? Mohammed Siraj Breaks Silence On Dating Rumours With This Bigg Boss

Will Prabhas Salaar’s Re-Release Perform Better Than The Original Release?

Will Prabhas Salaar’s Re-Release Perform Better Than The Original Release?

Why Is Brad Pitt Listed In The Credits For Hit Netflix Mini-Series Adolescence? Know About The Unexpected Connection

Why Is Brad Pitt Listed In The Credits For Hit Netflix Mini-Series Adolescence? Know About

How Did Leonardo DiCaprio Fans React To One Battle After Another Teaser? Check The Most Savage Tweets Here

How Did Leonardo DiCaprio Fans React To One Battle After Another Teaser? Check The Most

Mohanlal’s ‘Empuraan’ Makes History In Pre-Sales, Set For Massive Opening

Mohanlal’s ‘Empuraan’ Makes History In Pre-Sales, Set For Massive Opening

Lifestyle

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival