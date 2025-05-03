Will It Be Pathaan Meets Pushpa? Vijay Deverakonda Wants SRK-Allu Arjun Blockbuster

It was a blockbuster moment at WAVES 2025 on Friday when heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda took the stage during a session moderated by Karan Johar and pitched a dream collaboration between Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan and Telugu superstar Allu Arjun. Calling it a potential pan-India spectacle, Deverakonda said that Shah Rukh Khan’s last big hit earned around 800–1000 crores and Allu Arjun’s film made 1000 crores, and imagined the impact if they came together. Vijay Deverakonda described such a union as the kind of cinematic event that could truly unite the country and break every box office record.

“Let’s Not Fight. Let’s Shoot Together,” Says Vijay Deverakonda

Shah Rukh Khan meets Allu Arjun on the big screen. “Shah Rukh sir’s last biggest hit made around 800-1000 crores. I don’t know the exact number. And Allu Arjun anna’s film made 1000 crores. Now imagine they collaborate!” Vijay Deverakonda said, painting the picture of a masala movie that could unite the nation.

Taking on the age-old North vs South cinema debate with style, Vijay said, “It was only recently that India discovered South cinema and started celebrating it on a national level. So I think it’s good for TRP, good for conversation, and makes for good headlines–something stimulating to talk about. But it’s not the most productive thing for the cinema. If we have to take on the giants of the world, we need to unite. We need to collaborate.” Call it the Deverakonda Doctrine of Pan-India Peace.

After Vijay Deverakonda, Kareena Kapoor At The Event:

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a memorable encounter from the past while speaking on the second day of WAVES 2025. She described how she met filmmaker Steven Spielberg at a restaurant shortly after the release of 3 Idiots. While traveling, she spotted Spielberg at the same venue. He recognized her, walked up to her, and asked if she was the girl from the famous Indian film about three students. When she confirmed, he told her he had watched and loved the movie, making it a moment she would always remember.

When Spielberg Met Bebo: Kareena’s 3 Idiots Moment Goes Global

Not to be outdone in star power, Kareena Kapoor Khan lit up the stage with a memory that sounded straight out of a Hollywood script. “I was actually in a restaurant, traveling somewhere, and Spielberg (Steven Spielberg) happened to be at the same place,” she revealed. “This was many moons ago, around the time 3 Idiots was released. He actually came up to me and asked, ‘Are you the girl in that very famous Indian film about three students?’ I said, ‘Yes, it’s me!’ He said, ‘My God, I loved that movie.’”

Hollywood Calling? Kareena’s Not Chasing, But Not Saying No

When asked about a potential Hollywood debut, Bebo kept it classy: “I think it just hasn’t happened organically… Times are changing, and you never know. Chasing something has never been part of my personality, but if it’s meant to happen, maybe a Hindi-English film will come along. After all, even Spielberg is watching our movies!”

