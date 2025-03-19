Will Jon Bernthal’s Return As The Punisher In Daredevil Season 2 After 9 Years Turn Into A Full-Fledged Role?

Bernthal’s return almost didn’t happen. The original version of Daredevil: Born Again had a procedural, less intense approach that lacked continuity with Netflix’s Daredevil universe.

Jon Bernthal is officially back as Frank Castle, also known as The Punisher, in Daredevil: Born Again. This marks his first return to the role since Netflix’s The Punisher concluded in 2019.

While his initial appearance in Born Again is brief, it serves as a glimpse into a more intense and psychologically complex version of Frank Castle—one that Bernthal has long wanted to portray.

Additionally, Marvel fans have more to look forward to, as a standalone Punisher special is now in development for Disney+.

Frank Castle’s Dark Comeback in Daredevil: Born Again

Bernthal makes his first appearance in Born Again during episode 4, where he shares a tense encounter with Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox). The meeting is far from cordial—Castle nearly decapitates Daredevil with an axe before their confrontation takes a more verbal turn.

For Bernthal, this moment is crucial, not just for Frank Castle’s return but for setting the tone of the series.

“Let’s see if there’s a real openness and a hunger to let Frank be what Frank is,” Bernthal told Entertainment Weekly. “To make it difficult, to make it enormously psychologically complex, and to steer away from any cuteness or humor and really go full bore.”

This suggests that Born Again will bring back the ruthless, gritty version of Castle that fans loved from the Netflix era. His role in the series positions him as a dark contrast to Daredevil, challenging Murdock’s moral boundaries.

Marvel’s Overhaul: Crafting an Authentic Frank Castle

Bernthal’s return almost didn’t happen. The original version of Daredevil: Born Again had a procedural, less intense approach that lacked continuity with Netflix’s Daredevil universe. Unsatisfied with how Frank Castle was being portrayed, Bernthal initially walked away.

“Ultimately, I didn’t see it,” he explained. “I didn’t see the version of Frank that made sense. It was not something I was really interested in doing.”

Marvel Studios later made major changes to the series, bringing in Dario Scardapane—a writer from The Punisher—as the new showrunner. Bernthal was also involved in shaping Castle’s return, ensuring the character remained true to the raw, intense portrayal fans expect.

Disney+ Confirms Standalone Punisher Special

Following positive reactions to Bernthal’s return in Born Again, Marvel officially approved a Punisher TV special for Disney+. This project will be in the same standalone format as Werewolf by Night.

Not only will Bernthal reprise his role, but he is also actively involved in writing the story alongside filmmaker Reinaldo Marcus Green (King Richard, We Own This City).

Bernthal emphasized that the upcoming special will offer a brutally honest take on Frank Castle, highlighting the consequences of violence rather than glorifying it.

“The story we’ve laid out is really special. It’s the visceral, psychologically complex, unforgiving, no-holds-barred version of Frank. Nothing is easy, and all violence has a cost,” he shared.

Bernthal has been personally involved in developing the script, ensuring that the story aligns with his vision of Frank Castle.

“I didn’t want them to just hand it to me. I had to earn it. The Marvel team has held me accountable every step of the way.”

What’s Next for The Punisher?

Bernthal has remained tight-lipped about his long-term future as Frank Castle, beyond Daredevil: Born Again and the upcoming special. However, he acknowledges Marvel’s trust in him to shape the character’s evolution.

“They have their vision for the Punisher, but they’re really giving me agency on how we get him there. And that means making sure it’s honest, authentic, and truthful.”

With Daredevil: Born Again season 2 in the works and a Punisher standalone project on the horizon, Bernthal is set to deliver his most intense portrayal of Frank Castle yet.

