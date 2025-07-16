Will Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Reveal Their Baby’s Face? Here’s What Other Star Parents Did

LIVE TV
Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra recently welcomed a baby girl, sparking public curiosity over whether they’ll reveal her face. Celebrity parents in India have taken varying approaches to privacy. From Kareena-Saif’s openness to Virat-Anushka’s strict no-face policy, all eyes are now on Kiara and Sid’s next move.

Published By: Muskan Sharma
Last Updated: July 16, 2025 17:24:23 IST

Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra welcomed a baby girl on July 15, 2025. The joyous news has created a buzz around social media, with fans and industry peers congratulating the couple. While the couple is happily embracing their parenthood, one question is definitely hitting the minds of fans- Will they reveal the face of their baby girl to the world. 

In an era, where the paparazzi and social media culture is on the rise, celebrity parents are often hit with a dilemma, as to whether to share their happiness or protect their little ones’ privacy. This choice differs from couple to couple and ignites a whole row of debate. From Kareena and Saif’s media-savvy Taimur to Anushka and Virat’s quiet protection of Vamika and  Akaay, star parents have taken different paths.

Let’s take a look at the decisions made by some of the most famous star parents.

Kareena Kapoor Khan And Saif Ali Khan 

The Nawab couple Kareena and Saif faced unmatched paparazzi attention with Taimur’s birth. Initially, they tried to shield him from this media attention, but eventually gave in to his skyrocketing popularity. Taimur became a media darling. Bebo later expressed her practical view on preferring not to constantly hide Taimur. Their approach is one of acceptance of Taimur’s public presence. For their second son, Jeh, while still protective, the couple accepted the existing pap culture, solidifying their status as parents whose children are under constant public scrutiny.



Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Indian actress Anushka Sharma have adopted a completely opposite approach from Saif and Karina. Since the birth of their daughter Vamika in 2021 and son Akaay in 2025, they have maintained a stricter stance on their children’s exposure to media. The couple requested the media to not photograph or publish images of their kids. This move steamed from their desire to provide for a normal and healthy childhood for Vamika and Akaay, away from the spotlight and camera flashes. Their unwavering commitment to shielding them from the intense media glare is evident as they often use emojis to cover the face of their kids on social media.



Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor 

Alia and Ranbir opted for a middle ground. They successfully kept their daughter Raha’s face private for over a year after her birth. They actively engaged with the paps by showing phone photos while requesting them to refrain from clicking the pictures of Raha. In a planned and significant move, the couple formally introduced Raha to the paparazzi on Christmas 2023, allowing her images to be captured. 



Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh 

Deepika and Ranveer quickly drew a clear boundary around their daughter Dua’s privacy right after her birth. They first announced her name on Diwali, while keeping her face hidden. In December 2024, they held a controlled media interaction introducing Dua but firmly requesting the paps to respect their privacy and not photograph her. Their approach demonstrates a conscious effort to protect her early childhood from intense scrutiny, reflecting Deepika’s desire for Dua to experience a childhood similar to her own, one that is away from constant celebrity glare. To this day, Dua’s face is not revealed to the public.



Which Star Parent Will Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra follow?

Now, with Sid and Kiara joining the star parents club, the curiosity around whether they will reveal the face of their baby girl or not is sending people into a frenzy. Will they be accepting the fate of their baby girl like Saif and Kareena or maintain a strict stance on protection of their baby’s privacy like Virat and Anushka. 

Kiara and Sidharth tied knots in 2023 after dating for approximately three to four years. On the professional front, Kiara was last seen in the 2023 film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’. Sidharth Malhotra’s most recent release was ‘Yodha’ released in 2024.

