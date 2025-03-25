Home
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Will Kunal Kamra Be Arrested? Comedian Refuses To Apologise, Seeks More Time From Mumbai Police As He Uploads New Video

Following a police complaint filed against him by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel, Kamra has requested a week’s time to appear before the Mumbai Police in connection with the case.

Will Kunal Kamra Be Arrested? Comedian Refuses To Apologise, Seeks More Time From Mumbai Police As He Uploads New Video

Kunal Kamra


Comedian Kunal Kamra has found himself in the middle of a political controversy after posting a satirical song aimed at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde.

Kamra Stands Firm, Refuses to Apologize

Despite the complaint, Kamra has made it clear that while he will cooperate with the police, he does not regret his remarks and has no intention of apologizing.

On Tuesday, the comedian posted a video featuring visuals of Shiv Sena workers vandalizing the Habitat Comedy Club in Khar, where his comedy special was filmed. The video was overlaid with a satirical song from his show, intensifying the political debate.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kunal Kamra (@kuna_kamra)

The Controversial Song and Sena Workers’ Reaction

During his comedy special, Kamra performed a satirical take on the classic song Hum Honge Kamyaab (We Shall Overcome), replacing the lyrics with “Hum Honge Kangaal” (We Shall Be Bankrupt). This particular song was used in his post on Tuesday, accompanied by footage of Sena workers ransacking the venue, overturning chairs, and scattering documents and photos on the stairs.

The video also captures Sena workers burning Kamra’s photo, preparing to set fire to his effigy, and celebrating outside a magistrate’s court after being granted bail for their involvement in the vandalism.

Rahool Kanal’s Warning to Kunal Kamra

Kamra’s post also features a clip of Rahool Kanal, General Secretary of Shiv Sena’s Yuva Sena, who was among the 12 party workers arrested for the ransacking.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Kanal issued a warning using a popular movie dialogue, stating that the vandalism was just a “trailer” and the “full picture” was yet to come.

He further justified the actions, saying, “This is not about taking the law into our hands; it is about self-respect. When our elders and respectable figures are targeted, we respond accordingly.

The message to Kunal Kamra is clear: this was just the beginning. Whenever you are in Mumbai, you will be taught a lesson in Shiv Sena style.”

As the controversy continues, it remains to be seen how the authorities and political parties will respond to the unfolding situation.

