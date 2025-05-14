Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Will Mission Impossible Have Another Movie? Tom Cruise Cleverly Evades The Question: ‘I Just Want Everyone…’

Will Mission Impossible Have Another Movie? Tom Cruise Cleverly Evades The Question: ‘I Just Want Everyone…’

During the session, Cruise, now 62, was asked directly whether The Final Reckoning would be Ethan Hunt’s last mission. Rather than confirm or deny, he deflected with a focus on the film itself.

Will Mission Impossible Have Another Movie? Tom Cruise Cleverly Evades The Question: ‘I Just Want Everyone…’

Tom Cruise


Tom Cruise made a highly anticipated appearance at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival on May 14, where he joined longtime collaborator Christopher McQuarrie for a special masterclass ahead of the world premiere of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

However, the Hollywood icon remained tight-lipped when asked if this truly marks the end of the blockbuster action franchise.

Tom Cruise Dodges Questions About Franchise’s Fate

During the session, Cruise, now 62, was asked directly whether The Final Reckoning would be Ethan Hunt’s last mission. Rather than confirm or deny, he deflected with a focus on the film itself.

“Let us show the movie tonight. This is 30 years in the making, and I just want people to enjoy it,” he said. “It’s been an incredible ride, and right now, I just want everyone to take in this moment.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Nearly Three Decades of Ethan Hunt

The Mission: Impossible saga began in 1996 with Cruise’s portrayal of Ethan Hunt, an elite agent of the Impossible Missions Force (IMF).

Since then, the franchise has spanned nearly three decades, with multiple directors adding their own vision. Starting in 2015 with Rogue Nation, director Christopher McQuarrie took the reins, shaping the tone and storytelling style of the series.

The Final Reckoning directly follows 2023’s Dead Reckoning and revisits key plot elements and characters from past installments. Many speculate that this film could serve as a grand finale for the franchise, but Cruise wouldn’t confirm the rumors.

Reflecting on the journey, Cruise said, “Our lives are the sum of our choices. McQ [McQuarrie] had a unique perspective, and the emotional depth of this story comes from that.”

A Career-Defining Moment for Cruise

Cruise shared that Mission: Impossible holds a special place in his career, as the 1996 film marked his first-ever role as a producer.

“Being here now, doing this film at this time—it wasn’t planned, it was a dream,” he remarked. “I’ve poured everything into it. Every single day, I’ve tried my best.”

Just days before his Cannes appearance, Cruise was honored with the BFI Fellowship by the British Film Institute—its most prestigious award. Christopher McQuarrie presented him the accolade at the BFI Chair’s Dinner in London, celebrating Cruise’s lasting contribution to the global film industry.

Star-Studded Cast and Global Anticipation

The upcoming film features returning stars like Hayley Atwell, Henry Czerny, and of course, Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt. With advanced screenings and premiere buzz already generating excitement, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is set to release in theaters on May 23, 2025.

While Tom Cruise isn’t ready to say goodbye to Ethan Hunt—or confirm if this is the last ride—Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning promises to be a climactic chapter in one of cinema’s most enduring action franchises.

ALSO READ: Why Is ‘Boycott Sitaare Zameen Par’ Trending On X? Aamir Khan’s New Movie Facing Heat Over This Reason   

Filed under

latest hollywood news mission impossible tom cruise

Tom Cruise

Will Mission Impossible Have Another Movie? Tom Cruise Cleverly Evades The Question: ‘I Just Want...
Congress has been going a

Rahul Gandhi to Visit Bihar Tomorrow, Interact With Students in Darbhanga, to Watch Phule Movie...
The Telangana Bharatiya J

Telangana BJP Slams Revanth Reddy For Snubbing Telangana Culture
A 14-year-old differently

Shocking Murder of 14-Year-Old Differently-Abled Girl Triggers Outrage in Ramanagara
Congress on Wednesday hel

Congress Demands Special Session Of Parliament To Discuss Ceasefire With Pakistan, Rahul To Address Media...
orcas, also known as kill

Why Do Orcas Never Attack Humans? Swimmers Say They Feel Safer With Them Than Sharks
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi to Visit Bihar Tomorrow, Interact With Students in Darbhanga, to Watch Phule Movie in Patna

Rahul Gandhi to Visit Bihar Tomorrow, Interact With Students in Darbhanga, to Watch Phule Movie...

Telangana BJP Slams Revanth Reddy For Snubbing Telangana Culture

Telangana BJP Slams Revanth Reddy For Snubbing Telangana Culture

Shocking Murder of 14-Year-Old Differently-Abled Girl Triggers Outrage in Ramanagara

Shocking Murder of 14-Year-Old Differently-Abled Girl Triggers Outrage in Ramanagara

Congress Demands Special Session Of Parliament To Discuss Ceasefire With Pakistan, Rahul To Address Media On May 16

Congress Demands Special Session Of Parliament To Discuss Ceasefire With Pakistan, Rahul To Address Media...

Why Do Orcas Never Attack Humans? Swimmers Say They Feel Safer With Them Than Sharks

Why Do Orcas Never Attack Humans? Swimmers Say They Feel Safer With Them Than Sharks

Entertainment

How Did This Film Not Get Nominated: Scarlett Johansson Rips Apart Oscars For Snubbing Avengers: Endgame From Best Film Category

How Did This Film Not Get Nominated: Scarlett Johansson Rips Apart Oscars For Snubbing Avengers:

When Is Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning Releasing In India? Here’s What To Know About Tom Cruise’s Latest Action-Thriller

When Is Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning Releasing In India? Here’s What To Know About Tom

Who Is Payal Kapadia? Indian Filmmaker Returns To Cannes As Jury Member

Who Is Payal Kapadia? Indian Filmmaker Returns To Cannes As Jury Member

Despite Getting Trolled, Shah Rukh Khan Grabs Rank One On Met Gala 2025 Power Ranking List, Beats Rihanna And Zendaya

Despite Getting Trolled, Shah Rukh Khan Grabs Rank One On Met Gala 2025 Power Ranking

Is Deepika Padukone Charging Rs 20 Crores For Starring Opposite Prabhas In Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit?

Is Deepika Padukone Charging Rs 20 Crores For Starring Opposite Prabhas In Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom