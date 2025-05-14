Will Mission Impossible Have Another Movie? Tom Cruise Cleverly Evades The Question: ‘I Just Want Everyone…’

During the session, Cruise, now 62, was asked directly whether The Final Reckoning would be Ethan Hunt’s last mission. Rather than confirm or deny, he deflected with a focus on the film itself.

Tom Cruise made a highly anticipated appearance at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival on May 14, where he joined longtime collaborator Christopher McQuarrie for a special masterclass ahead of the world premiere of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

However, the Hollywood icon remained tight-lipped when asked if this truly marks the end of the blockbuster action franchise.

Tom Cruise Dodges Questions About Franchise’s Fate

“Let us show the movie tonight. This is 30 years in the making, and I just want people to enjoy it,” he said. “It’s been an incredible ride, and right now, I just want everyone to take in this moment.”

Nearly Three Decades of Ethan Hunt

The Mission: Impossible saga began in 1996 with Cruise’s portrayal of Ethan Hunt, an elite agent of the Impossible Missions Force (IMF).

Since then, the franchise has spanned nearly three decades, with multiple directors adding their own vision. Starting in 2015 with Rogue Nation, director Christopher McQuarrie took the reins, shaping the tone and storytelling style of the series.

The Final Reckoning directly follows 2023’s Dead Reckoning and revisits key plot elements and characters from past installments. Many speculate that this film could serve as a grand finale for the franchise, but Cruise wouldn’t confirm the rumors.

Reflecting on the journey, Cruise said, “Our lives are the sum of our choices. McQ [McQuarrie] had a unique perspective, and the emotional depth of this story comes from that.”

A Career-Defining Moment for Cruise

Cruise shared that Mission: Impossible holds a special place in his career, as the 1996 film marked his first-ever role as a producer.

“Being here now, doing this film at this time—it wasn’t planned, it was a dream,” he remarked. “I’ve poured everything into it. Every single day, I’ve tried my best.”

Just days before his Cannes appearance, Cruise was honored with the BFI Fellowship by the British Film Institute—its most prestigious award. Christopher McQuarrie presented him the accolade at the BFI Chair’s Dinner in London, celebrating Cruise’s lasting contribution to the global film industry.

Star-Studded Cast and Global Anticipation

The upcoming film features returning stars like Hayley Atwell, Henry Czerny, and of course, Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt. With advanced screenings and premiere buzz already generating excitement, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is set to release in theaters on May 23, 2025.

While Tom Cruise isn’t ready to say goodbye to Ethan Hunt—or confirm if this is the last ride—Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning promises to be a climactic chapter in one of cinema’s most enduring action franchises.