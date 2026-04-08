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Home > Entertainment News > Will Nick Wagner Be Back With High Potential Season 3? Know What Happens To Steve Howey In Final Episode

Will Nick Wagner Be Back With High Potential Season 3? Know What Happens To Steve Howey In Final Episode

The closing episode revolves around the shocking murder of Vera Hensley, a well-known television personality. As Morgan takes charge of the investigation, the case quickly unravels into a series of unexpected and complex developments.

Nick Wagner
Nick Wagner

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: April 8, 2026 16:26:03 IST

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Will Nick Wagner Be Back With High Potential Season 3? Know What Happens To Steve Howey In Final Episode

Once again, High Potential leaves its audience on edge, ending Season 2 with a gripping cliffhanger that raises more questions than answers. After an intense storyline packed with layered twists and emotional stakes, the finale offers no clear resolution regarding Nick Wagner’s fate—leaving open the possibility that he may not have survived.

Does Steve Howey’s Nick Wagner die in the Season 2 finale?

The closing episode revolves around the shocking murder of Vera Hensley, a well-known television personality. As Morgan takes charge of the investigation, the case quickly unravels into a series of unexpected and complex developments.

Running parallel to this is Captain Nick Wagner’s pursuit of the truth behind Roman’s disappearance. His investigation leads him to a major revelation—Roman had been a key suspect in the murder of a corrupt FBI agent, Lyla Flynn.

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As the episode nears its end, Wagner informs Morgan over a call that he’s about to meet a man connected to Roman’s case—someone his father had pointed him toward. Despite Morgan’s insistence on accompanying him, Wagner chooses to go alone first, wanting to assess the situation without putting her at risk. He asks her to join him after half an hour.

But when Morgan finally arrives, she finds Wagner gravely injured, sitting on a bench with stab wounds to his back. It appears the meeting was a trap—possibly even orchestrated through his father’s lead. Morgan immediately calls for help, but the episode ends without confirming whether Wagner survives.

The ambiguity leaves room for speculation. Reports suggesting that Steve Howey’s contract with the show has ended further fuel the theory that Wagner’s story may be coming to a close. Even if he survives, his role as a series regular seems to have reached its endpoint—potentially opening the door for brief appearances in Season 3, if any.

High Potential Season 2 is currently streaming on Hulu.

Vera Hensley’s murder takes a dark turn

The episode also dives deep into the twisted murder of Vera Hensley, who co-hosted the popular home renovation show The Big Fix alongside her husband, Frank. Her body is discovered in a hotel pool, but investigators quickly determine that she was attacked elsewhere.

Frank becomes an early suspect, especially since he was present at the hotel. However, he denies ever seeing Vera there that night. The investigation takes a turn when Morgan spots an unidentified man in photos from Frank’s party. The man is later identified as Charles Hale—someone Frank had failed to mention during questioning, immediately raising suspicion.

As the team digs deeper, they uncover that Charles is a con artist who targets wealthy individuals, collecting incriminating material to blackmail them. His plan was to exploit Frank’s carefully curated public image of a perfect marriage.

On the night of the incident, Charles secretly entered Frank’s penthouse to install surveillance equipment. But things spiraled out of control when Vera unexpectedly returned and caught him in the act. Panicking, Charles struck her with a heavy object and fled, believing he had killed her.

In reality, Vera was still alive. Injured and disoriented, she managed to escape the penthouse, leaving behind a bloody fingerprint on an elevator button. She eventually made her way to the pool area, where she succumbed to her injuries.

What happened to Wagner?

The tension reaches its peak in the final moments when Wagner is brutally attacked while chasing a lead connected to Roman. His decision to meet an informant alone proves to be dangerous, as Morgan later discovers him critically wounded from a stabbing.

The identity of the attacker remains unknown, hinting at a deeper and more powerful conspiracy—one determined to keep Roman’s past buried. Whether Wagner was betrayed by the informant or targeted by someone else entirely remains unclear, and his condition is left hanging in the balance.

There is, however, a sliver of hope—help arrives in time, suggesting he may still have a chance at survival.

Adding to the unease, the episode closes with a chilling scene: a mysterious figure watching Morgan’s daughter, Ava, from a distance. This unsettling moment raises a haunting question—could it be Roman, secretly alive and observing from the shadows, or someone far more dangerous tied to the unfolding conspiracy?

With its suspenseful ending and unresolved threads, the Season 2 finale sets the stage for even higher stakes ahead—leaving fans eagerly waiting to see what’s next for Morgan in Season 3 of High Potential.

ALSO READ:  Allu Arjun Birthday Special: When The Pushpa Actor Was Trolled For His Looks

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Tags: High Potential Season 2High potential Season 3Nick WagnerSteve Howey

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Will Nick Wagner Be Back With High Potential Season 3? Know What Happens To Steve Howey In Final Episode

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Will Nick Wagner Be Back With High Potential Season 3? Know What Happens To Steve Howey In Final Episode

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Will Nick Wagner Be Back With High Potential Season 3? Know What Happens To Steve Howey In Final Episode
Will Nick Wagner Be Back With High Potential Season 3? Know What Happens To Steve Howey In Final Episode
Will Nick Wagner Be Back With High Potential Season 3? Know What Happens To Steve Howey In Final Episode
Will Nick Wagner Be Back With High Potential Season 3? Know What Happens To Steve Howey In Final Episode

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