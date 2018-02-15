Following the controversy erupted over Malayalam song "Manikya Malaraya Poovi" from the upcoming movie 'Oru Adaar Love' featuring actress Priya Prakash Varrier, the makers of the song have said that they will not delete any scene and are ready to fight the battle legally. The controversy over the song erupted after a police complaint was filed against the song alleging that it hurts religious sentiment of a particular community.

However, the song now has been surrounded by a controversy. According to reports, the makers of the song are ready to fight the legal battle and have expressed that they will not delete any scene from the song. Going by a leading daily, Music Director Shaan Rahman said that they are getting support from the society. They also believe that there is nothing wrong in the film that can hurt anybody’s sentiments. They are ready for a legal solution to the issue.

Sharing her opinion on the viral song, Oru Adaar Love director Omar Lulu said that the song “Manikya Malaraya Poovi” shares only one message — love beyond borders. Lulu also added that the controversy involving its lyrics and social media sensation Priya Prakash Varrier’s expressions are totally unnecessary.”

The controversy on the song had erupted after a police complaint was filed against the Kerala actress in a Hyderabad court for hurting the sentiment of a particular community in the recently released song from the movie. In the complaint filed, the complainant has expressed displeasure over the words used in the song. According to the complaint filed, the complainant has alleged that the song directly hits out at the religious sentiments of the Muslims.

