Friday, March 21, 2025
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Will Prabhas Salaar’s Re-Release Perform Better Than The Original Release?

Will Prabhas Salaar’s Re-Release Perform Better Than The Original Release?

While ticket sales initially painted a promising picture, the film is unlikely to surpass Gabbar Singh in terms of record-breaking openings.

Prabhas in a still from Salaar

Prabhas in a still from Salaar


Amid high expectations, Salaar has made its much-awaited return to the big screen. The filmmakers strategically opened advance booking over a week ago, building significant buzz around the re-release.

While ticket sales initially painted a promising picture, the film is unlikely to surpass Gabbar Singh in terms of record-breaking openings. Let’s take a closer look at the day 1 pre-sales performance at the Indian box office.

Final Day 1 Advance Booking Report

From the moment bookings began, Prabhas fans showed immense enthusiasm. However, after an initial surge, the momentum slowed down. As per the final update, the Tollywood action thriller closed its advance booking by selling over 1.36 lakh tickets across India, generating a total revenue of ₹1.73 crore gross.

Initially, expectations were high that Salaar (re-release) would comfortably cross the ₹2.50 crore mark, but it fell short. The highest contribution came from Telangana (₹82 lakh), followed by Andhra Pradesh (₹76 lakh) and Karnataka (₹13 lakh). Among cities, Hyderabad led the way with a pre-sales collection of ₹62 lakh gross.

Salaar Falls Short of Gabbar Singh’s Benchmark

It was widely anticipated that Salaar would secure the biggest opening among re-released films at the Indian box office. However, it appears the film won’t surpass Gabbar Singh’s record.

In terms of advance day 1 pre-sales, Pawan Kalyan’s Gabbar Singh amassed a staggering ₹3.41 crore gross. Comparatively, Pawan Kalyan’s film holds a 97.10% advantage in pre-sales earnings over Salaar.

On its original re-release day, Gabbar Singh delivered a massive opening with ₹5.75 crore net, securing the biggest first-day collection among re-releases at the Indian box office.

For Salaar to break this record, it will need exceptionally strong occupancy throughout its first day.

One advantage for Salaar is the high number of showings, with over 960 screenings scheduled. However, whether it can translate this into a record-breaking box office performance remains to be seen.

