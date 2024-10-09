Home
Thursday, October 10, 2024
Will Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom Reunite With Tom Holland In Spider-Man 4?

It’s been speculated that Robert Downey Jr. may reunite with Tom Holland in the MCU, this time portraying Doctor Doom. Here’s the latest on Spider-Man 4:

The only confirmed detail is that the movie will be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, known for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Beyond that, most of what we know comes from rumors.

Will Robert Downey Jr. Reunite With Tom Holland In Spider-Man 4?

Initially, the plot was said to involve a street-level story featuring Spider-Man and Daredevil teaming up to take on Wilson Fisk, the new Mayor of New York City. However, due to last year’s strikes, the film’s direction has shifted, and it now sits between Daredevil: Born Again seasons 1 and 2, and the Avengers movies Doomsday and Secret Wars.

It seems more likely now that Spider-Man 4 will follow a Multiverse storyline, fitting between these Avengers films. The action might take place on Battleworld, or whatever remains after Doomsday.

Recent rumors suggest that Spider-Man could once again join forces with his Multiversal counterparts, including the Amazing and Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Men, and possibly even Venom, to take on the King in Black, Knull.

Scooper @MyTimeToShineH recently claimed that Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom would have a role in Spider-Man 4. This addition would be significant for both Sony and Marvel Studios, as Sony likely sees value in bringing Downey back, remembering his impact in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017). For Marvel Studios, this movie—rumored to be titled Spider-Man: King in Black—could serve as a bridge between the next two Avengers films.

If Avengers: Doomsday ends with an Incursion, Victor Von Doom may be the ruler of whatever remains and could enlist Peter Parker to fight Knull.

Earlier this month, Andrew Garfield spoke about the cancellation of The Amazing Spider-Man 3, describing his MCU appearance as “healing.” He expressed interest in returning to the role if the story is “unique and exciting.” He emphasized his love for the character, noting how much joy it brings him.

Spider-Man 4 is anticipated for release in July 2026.

