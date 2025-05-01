Home
Thursday, May 1, 2025
Will Salman Don The Indian Army Uniform For His Next Based On Galwan Valley Clash? Here’s When The Filming Begins

Salman’s most recent appearance was in Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss, where he portrayed Sanjay “Sikandar” Rajkot, a morally upright protagonist.

Will Salman Don The Indian Army Uniform For His Next Based On Galwan Valley Clash? Here’s When The Filming Begins

Salman Khan


Bollywood icon Salman Khan is reportedly considering a powerful new role as an Indian Army officer in a forthcoming war drama based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between India and China.

As per Bollywood Hungama, the project will be directed by Apoorva Lakhia, best known for the gritty action film Shootout at Lokhandwala.

Inspired by Real-Life Heroism

The war film will be adapted from the acclaimed book ‘India’s Most Fearless 3’, authored by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh, which chronicles stories of extraordinary bravery by Indian soldiers.

Sources reveal that Salman Khan was particularly moved by the chapter on the Galwan Valley skirmish, a conflict that highlighted the valor of Indian troops.

Reportedly, Jordy Patel facilitated the initial meeting between Salman and Apoorva, leading to an in-depth discussion about the film’s concept. Salman was impressed by the narrative and is currently considering taking on the lead role.

Project Timeline: Shooting Likely to Begin in Late 2025

Insiders suggest that if the deal is finalized, the production is scheduled to commence in the second half of 2025. The film is poised to be a major patriotic venture, combining high-octane action with emotional depth, and showcasing real-life military bravery.

The Galwan Valley film is just one of several exciting ventures lined up for Salman Khan. According to sources close to the industry, several prominent directors are already in advanced talks with the superstar:

Ali Abbas Zafar, who previously collaborated with Khan on hits like Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Bharat, is working on a new action-packed subject.

Kabir Khan, the mind behind Bajrangi Bhaijaan, is also pitching a content-driven project.

Sooraj Barjatya is expected to return with another ensemble family drama tailored for Salman.

These collaborations indicate that the actor is focusing on strong scripts and high-impact storytelling in the coming years.

Recap of Salman Khan’s Last Film: Sikandar

Salman’s most recent appearance was in Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss, where he portrayed Sanjay “Sikandar” Rajkot, a morally upright protagonist.

Featuring actresses Rashmika Mandanna and Kajal Aggarwal, the film received mixed reviews from both critics and fans, but Salman’s performance was acknowledged for its intensity.

With a potential war film on the horizon and a slate of high-profile collaborations, Salman Khan’s cinematic journey continues to evolve. His interest in portraying a real-life Indian Army hero in a Galwan Valley-inspired story underscores his commitment to meaningful and impactful cinema.

