Will Salman Khan Star In Farhan Akhtar’s Historical Epic? Here’s What We Know

Salman Khan New Movie: As Bollywood moves toward big-budget blockbusters and franchise narratives, there is a possibility that a new partnership might be forming between Salman Khan and film director-producer Farhan Akhtar. Reports within the industry have indicated that the star is in discussions to headline a historical dual biopic produced by Farhan Akhtar.

Although nothing official has been released yet from either side, the proposed venture has caught the attention of many within the trade community.

Salman Khan Reportedly Considering a New Historical Drama

It is alleged that the Bollywood actor Salman Khan has received an offer for the role in a historical film that would become the first instalment in a two-movie series. Reportedly, talks between the production team and the star are ongoing and have primarily revolved around the concept and screenplay development for the project.

Should Salman decide to participate in this venture, this will mark a new chapter in the actor’s career, since historical movies require a lot of preparatory work and world-building. In other words, a film in this genre is quite a different undertaking from what the star is known for.

Farhan Akhtar Expanding His Production Slate

Recently, Farhan Akhtar has been involved in several ambitious projects via his production companies. As a filmmaker known for making films that combine commercial appeal with good storytelling, he has been known to finance movies that try to differentiate themselves from typical Bollywood offerings.

The rumored historical epic is believed to be one of the most ambitious projects under discussion at the moment. With the movie being planned in two parts, it is apparent that there will be enough substance to spread the story out into more films.

What Makes the Project Significant?

The timing of these discussions is especially interesting. Films that draw on history have proved very popular when the storylines have been well developed and grand in scope. In recent times, this trend has been seen in films made in India, and it shows that audiences still like films that are based on historical tales, especially when told grandly.

For Salman Khan, this project might mark a shift in his style of filmmaking. The actor has till now been identified with making action films and commercial ventures, while a full blown historical movie is something of a new domain.

No Official Announcement Yet

Despite the growing buzz, there has been no official confirmation from Salman Khan, Farhan Akhtar, or the production team regarding the project. Details about the story, characters, director, and production timeline remain under wraps.

For now, the reported discussions remain at an early stage. Still, the chance of getting Salman Khan backed by Farhan Akhtar is enough to make fans go nuts and wait for any update on this.

But now all we can do is wait for an official statement from either of two and when we get that, then there is another wait for the movie but to be honest if this discussion gets to the big screen all of this will be worth it.

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