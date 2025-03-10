Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, March 10, 2025
Live Tv
  • HOME»
  • Entertainment»
  • Will Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan Die At 67? Astrologer’s Shocking Prediction Leaves Internet Fuming

Will Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan Die At 67? Astrologer’s Shocking Prediction Leaves Internet Fuming

Following these predictions, netizens took to social media platforms to express their discontent. Many users condemned Singh’s comments, emphasizing that a responsible astrologer should never predict someone’s death.

Will Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan Die At 67? Astrologer’s Shocking Prediction Leaves Internet Fuming

Shah Rukh Khan with Salman Khan


Astrology has long been used to predict the careers, film success, marriages, and personal milestones of celebrities.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

However, in an unprecedented move, astrologer Sushil Kumaar Singh has made a startling prediction regarding the demise of Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Will Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan Die At 67?

During an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Sushil Kumaar Singh was asked about the future of both actors. He stated, “Shah Rukh Khan’s time is going well, but Salman Khan’s period is facing continuous trouble in 2025, 2026, and 2027. There is one similarity between them.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He further claimed that Salman Khan will soon be diagnosed with a serious illness, one whose name is often left unspoken.

The astrologer also went on to say, “Both Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will leave the world in the same year, at the age of 67.” When asked if Salman Khan had already been diagnosed, Singh responded:

“His Kundali (birth chart) indicates that he has the illness. This will happen in his lifetime, and it is incurable. The final phase of his life will be extremely difficult.”

Public Outrage Over Astrologer’s Statement

Following these predictions, netizens took to social media platforms to express their discontent. Many users condemned Singh’s comments, emphasizing that a responsible astrologer should never predict someone’s death.

A YouTube user commented, “A good astrologer NEVER predicts a person’s death – this is horrible.”

Another user shared a personal experience adding, “My grandfather was an astrologer, and his first rule was to never predict someone’s death. It’s shocking that Sushil Kumar is doing this on every podcast.”

Many fans also questioned the ethics and credibility of such predictions, calling them insensitive and unnecessary.

While astrology remains a subject of personal belief, making public predictions about a celebrity’s death has sparked a major ethical debate. As fans continue to voice their outrage, the controversy surrounding Sushil Kumaar Singh’s prediction shows no signs of slowing down.

ALSO READ: Who Is Starring In Narayana Murthy-Sudha Murthy’s Biopic? Here’s What We Know

Filed under

Bollywood News salman khan Shah Rukh Khan

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Was Ranya Rao Physically Tortured In Custody? Actress Breaks Down In Court After Revealing Shocking Details

Was Ranya Rao Physically Tortured In Custody? Actress Breaks Down In Court After Revealing Shocking...

Samastha Kerala Madrasa Result 2025 Declared: Check Pass Percentage, Steps To Download Scorecard

Samastha Kerala Madrasa Result 2025 Declared: Check Pass Percentage, Steps To Download Scorecard

‘Empty and Ephemeral’: Kremlin Denies Allegations of Russian Sabotage in Europe and US

‘Empty and Ephemeral’: Kremlin Denies Allegations of Russian Sabotage in Europe and US

Oppo F29 Pro 5G, F29 Pro+ 5G Tipped To Launch Soon In India: Expected Price, Features, And More

Oppo F29 Pro 5G, F29 Pro+ 5G Tipped To Launch Soon In India: Expected Price,...

Syria’s Defence Ministry Declares End Of Operation Against Assad Loyalists, Over 1,000 Casualties Reported

Syria’s Defence Ministry Declares End Of Operation Against Assad Loyalists, Over 1,000 Casualties Reported

Entertainment

Was Ranya Rao Physically Tortured In Custody? Actress Breaks Down In Court After Revealing Shocking Details

Was Ranya Rao Physically Tortured In Custody? Actress Breaks Down In Court After Revealing Shocking

Champions Trophy 2025 Win: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR To Vicky Kaushal, Celebrities Congratulate Team India

Champions Trophy 2025 Win: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR To Vicky Kaushal, Celebrities Congratulate Team India

Who Is Starring In Narayana Murthy-Sudha Murthy’s Biopic? Here’s What We Know

Who Is Starring In Narayana Murthy-Sudha Murthy’s Biopic? Here’s What We Know

South Actress Abhinaya Announces Engagement, Reveals 15-Year Love Story With Childhood Friend

South Actress Abhinaya Announces Engagement, Reveals 15-Year Love Story With Childhood Friend

RJ Balaji Breaks Silence On Why He Isn’t Directing ‘Mookuthi Amman 2’—Reveals The Real Reason

RJ Balaji Breaks Silence On Why He Isn’t Directing ‘Mookuthi Amman 2’—Reveals The Real Reason

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women