Will Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan Die At 67? Astrologer’s Shocking Prediction Leaves Internet Fuming

Astrology has long been used to predict the careers, film success, marriages, and personal milestones of celebrities.

However, in an unprecedented move, astrologer Sushil Kumaar Singh has made a startling prediction regarding the demise of Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Will Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan Die At 67?

During an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Sushil Kumaar Singh was asked about the future of both actors. He stated, “Shah Rukh Khan’s time is going well, but Salman Khan’s period is facing continuous trouble in 2025, 2026, and 2027. There is one similarity between them.”

He further claimed that Salman Khan will soon be diagnosed with a serious illness, one whose name is often left unspoken.

The astrologer also went on to say, “Both Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will leave the world in the same year, at the age of 67.” When asked if Salman Khan had already been diagnosed, Singh responded:

“His Kundali (birth chart) indicates that he has the illness. This will happen in his lifetime, and it is incurable. The final phase of his life will be extremely difficult.”

Public Outrage Over Astrologer’s Statement

Following these predictions, netizens took to social media platforms to express their discontent. Many users condemned Singh’s comments, emphasizing that a responsible astrologer should never predict someone’s death.

A YouTube user commented, “A good astrologer NEVER predicts a person’s death – this is horrible.”

Another user shared a personal experience adding, “My grandfather was an astrologer, and his first rule was to never predict someone’s death. It’s shocking that Sushil Kumar is doing this on every podcast.”

Many fans also questioned the ethics and credibility of such predictions, calling them insensitive and unnecessary.

While astrology remains a subject of personal belief, making public predictions about a celebrity’s death has sparked a major ethical debate. As fans continue to voice their outrage, the controversy surrounding Sushil Kumaar Singh’s prediction shows no signs of slowing down.

