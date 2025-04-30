Will Shah Rukh Khan Bump Into His Don Co-Star Priyanka Chopra At The MET Gala 2025?

Since her debut, Priyanka Chopra has become a regular on the Met carpet. She first attended the event in 2017 wearing Ralph Lauren, and returned the following year dressed by the same designer.

The highly anticipated MET Gala 2025 is right around the corner, and all eyes are on Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is reportedly set to make his debut at the prestigious fashion event.

If confirmed, he will become the first Indian male actor to walk the famed steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Will Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra Reunite at the MET Gala?

The news of Shah Rukh’s possible attendance has sparked curiosity among fans, especially regarding a potential reunion with Priyanka Chopra, his co-star from Don. Priyanka was one of the first Indian celebrities to grace the MET Gala, debuting in 2017 alongside her now-husband Nick Jonas.

Since her debut, Priyanka Chopra has become a regular on the Met carpet. She first attended the event in 2017 wearing Ralph Lauren, and returned the following year dressed by the same designer.

In 2019, she wowed audiences in a bold silver Dior gown, and in 2023, she appeared in Valentino. However, she skipped the MET Gala in 2024, leaving fans uncertain about her attendance this year.

Priyanka Chopra killing it on the red carpet wearing RalphLauren at the Met Gala 2018 pic.twitter.com/pfKavQJWUg — . (@desixslays) May 8, 2018

2025 MET Gala Theme: ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’

This year’s MET Gala will explore the theme ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’, which highlights the evolution of Black menswear from 18th-century European fashion to modern-day cultural influence. The concept draws inspiration from Monica L. Miller’s book Slaves to Fashion and aims to celebrate craftsmanship and historical significance in fashion.

The official dress code, titled ‘Tailored for You’, encourages guests to bring creative interpretations of classic tailoring, precision, and individuality. Attendees are expected to showcase innovative twists on traditional menswear silhouettes. Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly teaming up with Sabyasachi, known for blending Indian craftsmanship with global aesthetics.

Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh to Join Shah Rukh Khan at MET Gala

Joining Shah Rukh Khan on this global stage are Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, further highlighting the growing Indian presence at the event. As per reports, Kiara will proudly reveal her baby bump on the Met steps, making her appearance one of the most anticipated of the night.

