Sunday, December 15, 2024
Will Smith Denies Involvement in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Alleged Controversial Gatherings: ‘It’s a Damn Lie’

Will Smith addressed the issue during a concert in San Diego on Friday, where he recently returned to performing music.

Actor and musician Will Smith has dismissed rumours linking him to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ alleged controversial gatherings. The ‘King Richard’ star addressed the issue during a concert in San Diego on Friday, where he recently returned to performing music, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Smith clarified his stance amid circulating memes and speculation.

“The world we’re in right now, it’s really hard for y’all to discern what’s real and what’s true, you know? And I’ve been seeing y’all memes and stuff,” Smith said.

“Some of that stuff is funny. Some of it’s funny, but I haven’t addressed any of this publicly, but I just want to say this very clearly: I don’t have shit to do with Puffy. So y’all can stop all those memes,” the actor said according to the video obtained by TMZ.

The actor explained that he typically ignores baseless rumors but decided to address these specific claims because “y’all memes were doing too much.”

He added, “Listen, I do enough of my own shit. Don’t be putting me in other people’s bullshit. I ain’t been nowhere near that man; I haven’t done any of that stupid shit. So, whenever y’all hear it, if somebody says that, it’s a damn lie. I don’t even like baby oil.”

Smith’s comments follow after rapper Jay-Z, whose real name is Sean Carter, was accused of allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000 alongside Sean “Diddy” Combs, according to Billboard.
The allegations surfaced in a civil lawsuit filed earlier this month in New York federal court by attorney Tony Buzbee on behalf of an accuser Jane Doe. Jay-Z strongly denied the claims, labeling them a “blackmail attempt.”

The lawsuit alleges that Combs and Carter drugged and assaulted the victim during an afterparty following the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards. The plaintiff claims she was forced to sign a non-disclosure agreement and given a drink that made her feel “woozy” and “lightheaded” before the assault occurred.

The lawsuit is an updated version of an earlier case that initially named only Sean Combs. It comes amid a series of accusations against Combs, including a federal indictment in September alleging he ran a criminal operation to fulfill his “sexual gratification.”

(Inputs from ANI)

