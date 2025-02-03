Though he wasn’t nominated this year, Smith has received eight Grammy nominations and four wins throughout his career, including victories in categories like short form music video for "Will 2K" and best rap performance for tracks such as "Getting' Jiggy Wit It" and “Summertime” with DJ Jazzy Jeff.

Will Smith made his highly anticipated return to a major televised awards show at the 2025 Grammys, where he kicked off a tribute to the legendary Quincy Jones. Smith introduced Herbie Hancock, who played the piano, and later welcomed Cynthia Erivo, who delivered a powerful performance of “Fly Me to the Moon”.

Jones, who passed away in November, was the executive producer of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, the iconic NBC sitcom that launched Smith’s career. With a remarkable 28 Grammy wins and 80 nominations, Jones left an indelible mark on the music industry.

This tribute marked Smith’s first appearance at a major awards show since the 2022 Oscars incident with Chris Rock, which occurred nearly three years ago.

Smith joined a star-studded lineup of presenters that included Taylor Swift, Victoria Monét, Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo, and SZA, while Trevor Noah hosted the evening.

How Did The Internet React?

Only arrogant Will Smith could turn a Quincy Jones tribute into a story about himself. No one wants to watch that guy on an awards stage ever again. — Lynn Dorton (@lynndorton) February 3, 2025

Why the FUCK is Will Smith on my TV screen at the Grammys announcing anything??? He doesn’t deserve to be in the spotlight after his assault on Chris Rock. — Pharmacy is Phun. Life is a Parody (@DreamPharmD) February 3, 2025

We already knew.. But Will Smith is a horrible human being. Laughing about kids’ school burning down? #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/Vab9naabUI — Jeff Auger (@jeffaugerphotog) February 3, 2025