Heaping praises on our Gully Boy Ranveer Singh, Hollywood actor Will Smith recently posted a video on Instagram, as shared by Singh’s fan club. In the video, Smith has appreciated Singh for recreating hip-hop and rap. Seems like Ranveer Singh’s fanbase is no more confined to India as his performance in his recently released movie Gully Boy has been lauded by his fans abroad as well. One of his fans, a notable one, is Hollywood actor Will Smith, who congratulated Singh through this Instagram video:

“ Yo Ranveer congrats man I am loving what you’re doing with Gullyboy for me old school hip hop here seeing hip hop all over the world like that I am loving it man congrats “ – Will Smith to Ranveer Singh –

Smith can be seen wearing a navy blue jersey in the video as he praised Singh for his performance in the movie and said, “Yo Ranveer congrats man I am loving what you’re doing with Gully Boy. For me, old school hip hop here seeing hip hop all over the world like that I am loving it, man, congrats Go Get em!”. Let’s see how Twitterati reacted to Smith’s video:

Gully Boy was premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival as the film garnered thunderous appreciation from the jury over there. Fast and Furious Actor Michelle Rodrigues also praised the Gully boy along with female lead Alia Bhatt for their natural performances. The movie is about a Mumbai slum dweller Murad (played by Ranveer) who visions to become a rap sensation some day. The film takes its inspiration from the life of street rappers Divine and Naezy.

