Hollywood actor Will Smith, who is chilling in Mumbai with the Bollywood celebrities, has also shot a song sequence for Tiger Shroff's movie Student of The Year season 2. The Bollywood actors took to Instagram to share their fan moment. In the photographs, Will Smith, Ananya Pandey, Tara Sutaria looked extremely happy together as they posed for the cameras.

Will Smith shakes leg with Tiger Shroff at Student of the Year 2 shooting set

In her Instagram post, Ananya Pandey wrote that legendary actor Will Smith visited the shooting set of The Year season 2 while Tara Sutaria also shared a photograph of Smith on her official Instagram handle.

Will Smith also took to Instagram to share photographs. In one of the Instagram posts, he mentioned that he was learning the ropes of Bollywood from two of the best in the game. In the photograph, the Hollywood actor can be seen matching his dance steps with the star cast of the movie.

According to a leading entertainment portal, Will Smith made a special appearance in Karan Johar’s ‘Student Of The Year 2’.

An elated Ranveer Singh also took to Instagram to share a photograph. In the photograph, the duo looked handsome together as they posed for the cameras.

Helmed by Punit Malhotra and backed by Dharma Productions, Student Of The Year 2 stars Tiger Shroff while budding actresses—Ananya and Tara Sutaria will make their Bollywood debut with the movie. It is likely to hit the screens on May 10, 2018.

