Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Will Smith Wanted To Walk Out Of This Blockbuster 3 Days Before Filming, Director Reveals ‘It Was A Battle, Madness’

Despite the challenges and tension, once filming began, Tennant said it became a collaborative effort between “a bunch of good creative people doing the best they could.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Will Smith Wanted To Walk Out Of This Blockbuster 3 Days Before Filming, Director Reveals ‘It Was A Battle, Madness’

Will Smith


Director Andy Tennant recently shared insights into the difficulties he faced while filming the 2005 romantic comedy Hitch, starring Will Smith, Eva Mendes, Kevin James, Amber Valletta, and others.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In a candid interview, Tennant revealed how his vision for the film clashed with Smith’s approach, but how they ultimately found success together.

Creative Differences and Tensions During Filming

Tennant admitted that making Hitch wasn’t easy, acknowledging that the film they ended up creating wasn’t exactly what either he or Will Smith had initially envisioned.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“We had our difficulties,” Tennant said. He noted that the film was the product of a lot of back-and-forth: “The movie I wanted to make and the movie Will wanted to make neither one of those movies is as good as the movie we made together.”

Tennant also credited Jada Pinkett Smith, Will’s wife, as being a “big help” during the process. “She kind of seconded some of my instincts,” Tennant revealed, explaining that she helped mediate between him and Smith, especially when they were at odds.

The Struggles of Pre-Production and Script Changes

One of the major points of contention occurred early in production. Tennant recalled that Smith had submitted a draft of the script that he didn’t like. “There was a draft that Will brought in that I was not a fan of. I finally told the studio that I was more afraid of Will making that version of the movie than I was about them firing me,” Tennant said. At one point, he feared for his job, as the studio was on the brink of letting him go before filming even began.

Smith’s desire to revise the script further added to the tension. Tennant revealed that Smith wanted to halt the production just three days before shooting to work on the script, which he felt was causing chaos. “It was madness,” Tennant recalled.

A Wild Ride That Led to Success

Despite the challenges and tension, once filming began, Tennant said it became a collaborative effort between “a bunch of good creative people doing the best they could.”

While there were debates and disagreements, Tennant noted that the comedic moments they captured helped shape the film into what it ultimately became. “You keep all the really fun stuff, you have a good movie, but it was a wild ride,” he said.

Although both Tennant and Smith were concerned about the film’s potential failure, Hitch ended up being a huge success. With positive reviews from critics and a worldwide gross of $371.6 million, the movie was not only a box office hit but also became a beloved romantic comedy in popular culture.

ALSO READ: Armie Hammer Reveals The Shocking Reason Why He Behaved Like A ‘Dick’ With People: People Were Like My Bags Of Dope

Filed under

hitch hollywood will smith

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Gold Prices Rise: Check Today’s Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Kolkata

Gold Prices Rise: Check Today’s Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Kolkata

Who Will Be Manipur’s Next CM? These Are The Top 5 Contenders In The Race

Who Will Be Manipur’s Next CM? These Are The Top 5 Contenders In The Race

‘Boycott Laila’ Trends On X, Is Prudhvi’s Controversial Comment The Reason Behind The Chaos?

‘Boycott Laila’ Trends On X, Is Prudhvi’s Controversial Comment The Reason Behind The Chaos?

Chiranjeevi Recieves Backlash After Her ‘Legacy Can Continue’ Comment To Ram Charan

Chiranjeevi Recieves Backlash After Her ‘Legacy Can Continue’ Comment To Ram Charan

Padma Shri Award Mix-Up: Orissa HC To Hear Case Of Two People With Identical Names On Feb 24

Padma Shri Award Mix-Up: Orissa HC To Hear Case Of Two People With Identical Names...

Entertainment

‘Boycott Laila’ Trends On X, Is Prudhvi’s Controversial Comment The Reason Behind The Chaos?

‘Boycott Laila’ Trends On X, Is Prudhvi’s Controversial Comment The Reason Behind The Chaos?

Chiranjeevi Recieves Backlash After Her ‘Legacy Can Continue’ Comment To Ram Charan

Chiranjeevi Recieves Backlash After Her ‘Legacy Can Continue’ Comment To Ram Charan

Who Was Managing Kanye West’s Career? Rapper’s Talent Agent Quits Massive Paycheck Job Post Anti-Semitic Controversy

Who Was Managing Kanye West’s Career? Rapper’s Talent Agent Quits Massive Paycheck Job Post Anti-Semitic

Who Is Nikki Sharma? Ranveer Allahbadia’s Rumoured Girlfriend Sparks Breakup Rumours With This Cryptic Post

Who Is Nikki Sharma? Ranveer Allahbadia’s Rumoured Girlfriend Sparks Breakup Rumours With This Cryptic Post

After Ranveer Allahbadia, Is Elvish Yadav In Legal Trouble Over Alleged Racial Comments On Chum Darang?

After Ranveer Allahbadia, Is Elvish Yadav In Legal Trouble Over Alleged Racial Comments On Chum

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox