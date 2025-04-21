Home
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Will The Oscars Reject Movies If Made By Using AI? New Rules Come In Force As 2026 Dates Are Announced

With this new mandatory viewing rule, the Academy aims to ensure a more level playing field and promote informed decision-making during the final round.

Oscars 2026


The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has introduced a major change to the Oscars voting process. From now on, voters must watch all nominated films within a category before casting their final votes.

This replaces the previous system, which only suggested that voters view the contenders and allowed them to vote in any category of their choice.

Addressing Voter Bias and Film Overlook

This decision follows widespread criticism that voters often ignored lesser-known or lengthy films, skewing the results in favor of more prominent titles. In confidential reports, some Oscar voters admitted to skipping all of the nominated movies.

With this new mandatory viewing rule, the Academy aims to ensure a more level playing field and promote informed decision-making during the final round.

A groundbreaking update has also been made to the Best International Feature Film category. The Academy will now allow refugee and asylum-seeking filmmakers to represent the country they currently live in—not just their country of origin.

This policy shift is seen as a move toward inclusivity, especially for filmmakers escaping political oppression. An example is Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof, who fled Iran and had his film entered by Germany. The rule change gives exiled filmmakers greater access to Oscar recognition.

AI in Filmmaking Won’t Affect Eligibility

The Academy also addressed growing concerns around artificial intelligence in cinema. It confirmed that the use of AI will not make a film ineligible for Oscar consideration. The primary criteria will continue to be the artistic and creative integrity of the work, regardless of how it was produced.

In an effort to continue evolving with the industry, the Academy is working on a new Oscars category for casting achievement. Shortlisted nominees will undergo a “bake-off” style evaluation process before a winner is selected.

Additionally, the long-awaited category for stunt coordination is set to debut at the 2028 Oscars, giving long-overdue recognition to stunt professionals in the industry.

2026 Oscars Date and Host Announced

The 2026 Academy Awards ceremony is officially scheduled for March 15, 2026. Popular comedian and talk show host Conan O’Brien has been announced as the evening’s host.

Oscars 2026

