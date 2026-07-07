Will There Be A Little Things Season 5? Mithila Palkar Finally Breaks Silence On The Beloved Netflix Series

Little Things Season 5: Few Indian web series have enjoyed the kind of lasting popularity that Little Things has. Even years after its fourth season premiered, fans continue to ask the same question: Will Kavya and Dhruv return for another chapter? Now, actor Mithila Palkar has finally shared her thoughts. Speaking to News18 Showsha, Mithila was asked about the possibility of Little Things Season 5. While she admitted she would love to have an answer, she said the decision is not in her hands.

She said, “That’s a good question to ask Netflix. I don’t have an answer to it. I wish I did, but right now, I think the fourth season was the last season we had.” Her response is likely to disappoint fans who have continued to campaign for the show’s return since its emotional finale.

A playful tease leaves fans wondering

Mithila briefly added to the suspense with a smile. “I’m not saying anything,” she joked, before quickly clarifying that she was only “sensationalising” the moment. She then reiterated that, as things stand, Season 4 remains the final chapter of Little Things. While her playful remark briefly raised hopes, the actor made it clear that there are currently no confirmed plans for another season.

‘The love for the show never stopped’

Although Little Things ended several years ago, Mithila said the affection audiences continue to show the series remains overwhelming. “We are very grateful for the love. It’s the show that keeps giving,” she said. According to the actor, people from different parts of the world still reach out to tell her how much the series means to them, something she considers one of the biggest rewards of being part of the project.

The show’s simple storytelling and relatable portrayal of modern relationships helped it become one of the defining Indian originals in the streaming era.

Why the makers decided to end the series

Mithila also recalled conversations with co-star and writer Dhruv Sehgal when the team decided to conclude the story. According to her, they believed it was the right moment to end the series, while viewers were still asking for more. “Dhruv and I both spoke about it when we were ending the show. We ended at a time when people were asking for the next season, not when they were saying, ‘Enough, we’re done.’ It’s a good, bittersweet place to be in,” she said.

That decision, she suggested, helped preserve the emotional connection audiences have with the series.

Why Little Things still resonates

Created as a slice-of-life romantic drama, Little Things followed Kavya and Dhruv through the ordinary moments of adulthood, balancing careers, relationships, family expectations and long-distance love. Instead of relying on dramatic twists, the series found its strength in everyday conversations and small gestures, making it one of Netflix India’s most relatable and widely loved shows. Meanwhile, Mithila Palkar continues to expand her career across languages. Following appearances in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos and Bhooth Bangla, she was recently seen in Netflix’s Telugu original series Super Subbu, which has introduced her to a new audience.

For now, however, fans hoping for Little Things Season 5 may have to hold on to memories of Kavya and Dhruv, as Mithila’s latest comments suggest their story has, at least for the moment, reached its final page.