Will Tiger Shroff Bounce Back With Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again?'

Tiger Shroff is part of the industry for the last 10 years and is one of the highest-paid actors in India. The actor has been featured in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list since 2018.

While the actor is currently busy working on Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again a few reports recently claimed that Tiger Shroff might now be facing big trouble concerning his career. The report also claimed that the ‘Heropanti’ star after delivering three flops in a row might have to cut his fees.

However, there seems to be no truth to these wild rumours. A report suggested Tiger Shroff might have to slash his fees by 70% because that is exactly what he is currently being advised to get out of trouble. To clear the air, that might not really be the case.

Tiger Shroff’s last three movies namely, Heropanti 2, Ganapath, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan failed to create hype at the box-office but that has reportedly not affected his new work i.e. Singham 3.

What Is Tiger Shroff’s Plan Of Action?

An insider reportedly spilled the beans to a gossip site revealing that a renowned producer has reportedly suggested Tiger Shroff to reduce his fees by over 70% and consider charging ₹9 crore, as he currently lacks market value.

This has apparently come across as a shock to Shroff, who previously charged ₹30 crore each for BMCM and Ganapath. As a result of these failures, producers have advised Shroff to significantly reduce his fees.

Apparently, that might not be the case since Tiger Shroff will be looking forward to sign more movies after Singham Again. He is also busy with signing new commercials and happily walking to the bank.

What Is Tiger Shroff Currently Working On?

Tiger Shroff is currently occupied preparing for his role of ACP Satya in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. Rohit Shetty has expanded his cop universe with the third movie in the Singham series.

Shetty has introduced two new characters: Deepika Padukone as cop Shakti Shetty and Tiger Shroff as ACP Satya. The film will also feature Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh reprising their roles as Singham, Sooryavanshi, and Simmba, respectively. Singham Again is the fifth installment in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe and a sequel to Singham Returns (2014).

The actor was also supposed to star in ‘Rambo’ but that movie has reportedly been shelved due to budget issues. The film was about to be helmed by Varun Dhawan’s brother Rohit Dhawan with Janhvi Kapoor in lead.

Tiger Shroff’s Decade-Long Career

Born to actors Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Dutt, he made his acting debut with the action romance Heropanti (2014), earning the IIFA Award for Star Debut of the Year – Male.

In 2016, Shroff reunited with Nadiadwala and Sabbir Khan for Baaghi, which was set against the backdrop of a martial arts school and featured Shraddha Kapoor and Sudheer Babu. In 2018, Shroff appeared in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 2, a spiritual sequel to Baaghi and the second installment in the Baaghi film series, opposite Disha Patani.

In 2019, Shroff starred in Punit Malhotra’s teen drama Student of the Year 2, his first mainstream romantic drama. Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, it was a standalone sequel to Student of the Year.

Later in 2019, Shroff then signed Siddharth Anand’s action thriller War alongside Hrithik Roshan. The film was the highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year and remains Shroff’s highest-grossing release.

In 2020, Shroff acted in Baaghi 3, the third installment of the Baaghi film series, reuniting with Shraddha Kapoor.

After not having any releases in 2021, Shroff returned in 2022 with the action sequel Heropanti 2 opposite Tara Sutaria, which received negative reviews from critics. In 2023, Shroff appeared in Vikas Bahl’s science fiction action film Ganapath. In 2024, Shroff teamed up with Akshay Kumar in Ali Abbas Zafar’s action film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

