Sunday, April 20, 2025
Will Trisha Krishnan Marry Soon? Kamal Haasan’s Hilarious Response Sparks Curiosity About Actress’ Marriage Plans

In a recent press interaction for her upcoming film Thug Life, Trisha Krishnan shared her candid views on marriage, stating she doesn’t believe in it and is indifferent whether it happens or not.

Will Trisha Krishnan Marry Soon? Kamal Haasan’s Hilarious Response Sparks Curiosity About Actress’ Marriage Plans

Trisha Krishnan, Kamal Hassan


Actress Trisha Krishnan, known for her roles in iconic films, recently opened up about her views on marriage during an interactive session with the press. The event took place in Chennai following the launch of the first single from her upcoming movie Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam. Trisha’s candid response to the marriage question not only grabbed attention but also led to a memorable and witty remark from her co-star, Kamal Haasan, which left the audience in splits.

During the Q&A session, when Trisha was asked about her wedding plans, she responded with remarkable honesty. She stated, “I don’t believe in marriage. It’s okay if it happens, okay if it doesn’t too.” Trisha’s candid take resonated with many, showcasing her independence and personal perspective on the topic.

Kamal Haasan’s Unexpected Reply

However, it was Kamal Haasan’s response to Trisha’s statement that truly stole the spotlight. After Trisha’s comment, Kamal Haasan paused thoughtfully, prompting the anchor to ask what he was thinking. With a mischievous grin, Haasan replied, “I am just wondering if she will vote or not.” His remark, referencing his own political career as the founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and a member of the Rajya Sabha, was met with loud cheers and laughter from the audience.

Kamal Haasan’s Political Involvement

Kamal Haasan, who entered the political arena in 2018, has been an outspoken advocate for change through his political party MNM. His comment was both playful and thought-provoking, underlining his passion for politics. Kamal Haasan’s political career is well known, and his humorous remark about voting brought a lighthearted moment to the event.

Thug Life marks a special reunion for Trisha and Kamal Haasan after their successful collaborations in Manmadan Ambu and Thoongaa Vanam. Trisha expressed her admiration for Kamal Haasan, stating that he approaches each film with the energy and passion as if it were his very first. She also spoke highly of Mani Ratnam, who is known for creating an atmosphere of equality among the cast members during rehearsals, ensuring a comfortable and collaborative environment.

Behind the Scenes of Thug Life

Trisha, who has earned the nickname ‘Thug Lady,’ shared insights into her working experience on the set of Thug Life. She emphasized the unique bond she shares with both Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan, describing the process as one that pushes boundaries and helps her grow as an actor. Trisha also mentioned her friendship with Silambarasan TR (Simbu), which made their on-set dynamics even more comfortable and natural.

