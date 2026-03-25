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Home > Entertainment News > ‘Will You Make Me Get Raped For My First Film?’ Viral Kumbh Girl Monalisa Bhosale Recalls Confronting Family Despite Making Them Aware Of Director Sanoj Mishra’s Inappropriate Behaviour

‘Will You Make Me Get Raped For My First Film?’ Viral Kumbh Girl Monalisa Bhosale Recalls Confronting Family Despite Making Them Aware Of Director Sanoj Mishra’s Inappropriate Behaviour

Speaking at a press conference in Kochi, Kerala, Monalisa alleged that Mishra behaved inappropriately with her multiple times. She said she informed her family about the incidents but did not receive support.

VIRAL Kumbh Girl Monalisa Leveled Shocking Allegations Against Director (Photo: ANI)
VIRAL Kumbh Girl Monalisa Leveled Shocking Allegations Against Director (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 25, 2026 17:27:54 IST

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‘Will You Make Me Get Raped For My First Film?’ Viral Kumbh Girl Monalisa Bhosale Recalls Confronting Family Despite Making Them Aware Of Director Sanoj Mishra’s Inappropriate Behaviour

Monalisa Bhosale, who rose to prominence during the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, on Tuesday levelled serious allegations against director Sanoj Mishra, accusing him of inappropriate physical contact during the shoot of The Diary of Manipur. She also claimed that she and her husband have been receiving death threats.

Speaking at a press conference in Kochi, Kerala, Monalisa alleged that Mishra behaved inappropriately with her multiple times. She said she informed her family about the incidents but did not receive support. Describing her ordeal, she stated that she had been mistreated and is now seeking justice.

Monalisa further appealed for security from the Central government as well as the Kerala and Madhya Pradesh governments, claiming that she and her husband are facing continuous threats and that her posters are being burned.

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She also accused the director of spreading false rumours about her and attempting to block her from future work, adding that she has no intention of working with him again.

Additionally, Monalisa urged the Central and Uttar Pradesh governments to prevent false claims about her marriage. She clarified that she and her husband were married in a temple following Hindu rituals and alleged that the director is labelling their marriage as “love jihad” to create social tension. She emphasised her respect for all religions.

Monalisa warned that if efforts are made to separate her from her husband, they may take extreme steps. Her husband, Farman, supported her claims and alleged that the director had branded him a terrorist due to his Muslim identity.

Farman added that he follows the teachings of Sree Narayana Guru and that their marriage took place at one of his temples. During the press conference, an emotional Monalisa reiterated their need for protection.

The couple, whose relationship was reportedly opposed by Monalisa’s family, recently got married in Kerala. They had travelled to Thiruvananthapuram for a film shoot.

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Tags: home-hero-pos-14Monalisa BhosaleSanoj MishraViral Kumbh Girl

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‘Will You Make Me Get Raped For My First Film?’ Viral Kumbh Girl Monalisa Bhosale Recalls Confronting Family Despite Making Them Aware Of Director Sanoj Mishra’s Inappropriate Behaviour

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‘Will You Make Me Get Raped For My First Film?’ Viral Kumbh Girl Monalisa Bhosale Recalls Confronting Family Despite Making Them Aware Of Director Sanoj Mishra’s Inappropriate Behaviour

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‘Will You Make Me Get Raped For My First Film?’ Viral Kumbh Girl Monalisa Bhosale Recalls Confronting Family Despite Making Them Aware Of Director Sanoj Mishra’s Inappropriate Behaviour
‘Will You Make Me Get Raped For My First Film?’ Viral Kumbh Girl Monalisa Bhosale Recalls Confronting Family Despite Making Them Aware Of Director Sanoj Mishra’s Inappropriate Behaviour
‘Will You Make Me Get Raped For My First Film?’ Viral Kumbh Girl Monalisa Bhosale Recalls Confronting Family Despite Making Them Aware Of Director Sanoj Mishra’s Inappropriate Behaviour
‘Will You Make Me Get Raped For My First Film?’ Viral Kumbh Girl Monalisa Bhosale Recalls Confronting Family Despite Making Them Aware Of Director Sanoj Mishra’s Inappropriate Behaviour

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