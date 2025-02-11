Critics argue that in the name of banter, participants often make vulgar remarks about women and people with disabilities, sparking repeated controversies.

A police case has been filed against YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia and others in Assam following their controversial remarks on comedian Samay Raina’s show, India’s Got Latent.

The accused have been charged with promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit discussions, leading to widespread backlash.

FIR Registered Against Multiple Social Media Influencers

Apart from Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps), the other individuals named in the case include:

Ashish Chanchlani

Jaspreet Singh

Apoorva Makhija

Samay Raina

While multiple complaints have been lodged across India, the Assam Police were the first to file an official FIR, a move confirmed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on X (formerly Twitter).

Controversial Comment That Sparked Backlash

During his appearance on India’s Got Latent, Allahbadia posed a highly inappropriate question to a contestant, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?”

The comment triggered outrage on social media, leading to several legal complaints and demands for strict action against him and the show.

Legal Actions and Political Reactions

Following the uproar, several legal professionals and politicians have demanded strict action. Advocates Ashish Ray and Pankaj Mishra from the Bombay High Court wrote to the Mumbai Police Commissioner and the state women’s commission, arguing that the remarks were disrespectful towards women and required immediate legal action.

Commentator Rahul Easwar lodged a formal complaint under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.

BJP leader Nilotpal Mrinal Pandey filed a separate complaint with the Khar Police in Mumbai.

Even Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis weighed in on the controversy, stating, “I haven’t watched it yet, but I’ve been informed it was extremely vulgar. Everyone has freedom of speech, but it should not encroach on others’ freedom. If anyone crosses the limit, action will be taken.”

Ranveer Allahbadia Issues Public Apology

Following the backlash, Allahbadia issued an apology on X (formerly Twitter). In his video message, he admitted, “I shouldn’t have said what I said on India’s Got Latent. I’m sorry… My comment wasn’t just inappropriate, it wasn’t even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry.”

India’s Got Latent, a talent-based show featuring comedy, singing, dancing, and magic, has frequently been criticized for its unparliamentary language and offensive content.

With legal action now underway, authorities may soon take stricter measures against the show’s format and content.