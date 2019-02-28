The recent tug-of-war between Indian and Pakistan has led to an increase of tension between both the countries. After the traumatic Pulwama attack on February 14, the fight has been increasing day by day. Amid all the hatred slogans between India and Pakistan, ‘Bring back Abhinandan’ got the loudest chorus. IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was caught in the custody of Pakistan but now, neighboring country’s Prime Minister has made an official announcement that our commander will be released tomorrow.
After captivating Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman for more than a day, Pakistan PM Imran Khan has declared his release as a peace gesture between the two countries. He was also quoted saying that their push for de-escalation should not be mistaken and doesn’t mean they are afraid. This move by the Pak government has surprised the whole nation and everyone is happy for Abhinandan’s comeback.
Even Bollywood is coming together to rejoice this big move and is tweeting to show happiness. Many stars of showbiz business including Taapsee Pannu, Diljit Dosanjh, Madhur Bhandarkar, Vishal Dadlani have been tweeting in support of this with the hashtag #SayNoToWar. The big sigh of relief is surfacing the internet and these are few of the dummy tweets by our Bollywood stars!
