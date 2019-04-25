Priya Prakash Varrier who stopped the nation with just a wink has won the hearts of millions of people. The overnight internet sensation after making her acting debut has signed another Bollywood movie - Love HAckers which is set to go on floors this may.

The national crush of India who won the hearts of millions of people by just wining Priya Prakash Varrier has signed her second Bollywood movie today. The 19-year-old will be next seen in Hindi language dram movie Love Hackers. The gorgeous lady revealed the name pf the next movie in an exclusive interview with a leading daily. As per the actress, the movie is going to be crime suspense thriller which will be helmed by Mayank Prakash Srivastava. The movie is scheduled to go on floors by may end and will be exclusively shot in Gurgaon, Delhi, Lucknow, and Mumbai.

The diva was recently seen in her first acting debut film Oru Adaar Love, the movie didn’t do quite well at the box office but however made her the internet sensation! with a massive fan following of more than 6 million followers on Instagram. In the interview she said that the wink gesture was spontaneous we didn’t think it will become so popular and get worldwide attention. She further on said that nobody expected this especially my family members, they took a lot of time to come to terms with it.

Take a look at some of her pictures from her latest photoshoot here:

In the interview, she said that she won’t let her acting career come in between her studies. Recently only Priya Prakash Varrier appeared for her second year BCom examination and has just entered the third year. She said that I won’t miss a chance to miss my papers. Getting back to the topic of her second Bollywood movie, she said that the movie exposes the dark side of the cyber world and said that she plays the role of a protagonist who emerges as a winner after being trapped in an unfortunate situation. The story is based on real incidents.

Take a look at more videos the wink girl here:

