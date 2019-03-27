Badla starring Amitabh Bachchan and TApsee PAanu in lead roles has earnred Rs 76 crores at the box office and globally earned Rs 90 crore. The movie is being loved by all and the fans are still crazy over the script, the suspense as well as the soulful songs. The movie also stars Amrita Singh, Tony Luke and Manav Kaul in supporting roles.

Sujoy Ghosh’s Badla which has gripped the nation with its never before seen crime sequence is not only doing great at the Box-office but has also treated the audience with the best thriller till date. Leaving a mark nationally as well as internationally, the film has graced with ₹.9 Cr on 3rd Tuesday, emerging as a good script, with an intriguing storyline.

In week 3, Sujoy Ghosh’s Badla collected on Fri – ₹2.07 cr, Sat – ₹ 2.65 cr, Sun- ₹2.75 cr, Mon – ₹1.00 cr, Tue – ₹0.9 cr, which leads to the Total – ₹9.37 crores. Bollywood critic and biz analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official twitter handle a few hours back to share the Box office collection made by Amitabh Bachchan, Tapsee Pannu starrer Badla. The tweet read as- Badla continues to trend well on weekdays. It has earned a total amount of Rs 76.69 crores and across globally has earnred Rs 90 crores.

Take a look at the tweet here:

#Badla continues to trend well on weekdays… [Week 3] Fri 2.07 cr, Sat 2.65 cr, Sun 2.75 cr, Mon 1 cr, Tue 90 lakhs. Total: ₹ 76.69 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 90.49 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 27, 2019

Garnering with a massive collection in Week 1 – ₹38 cr, Week 2 – ₹29.32 cr, with the total – ₹76.69 cr respectively, the film has become the content film of the year. Playing Badal Gupta, a lawyer to Naina, Amitabh Bachchan has recreated the magic of Pink.

Also starring Amrita Singh, Tony Luke and Manav Kaul in supporting roles, Badla has been gauging appreciation for the remarkable performances. BADLA is presented by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment, Co-produced by Gaurav Verma and produced by Gauri Khan, Sunir Kheterpal and Akshai Puri, the crime thriller is directed by Sujoy Ghosh, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles is running successfully in theatres.

The soundtrack of the movie Badla has been composed by Amaal Mallik, Anupam Roy and Clinton Cerejo whereas the lyrics have been penned by Kumaar, A. M. Turaz, Siddhant Kaushal, Manoj Yadav, Anupam Roy and Jizzy. Some of the songs of the movie are- Kyun Rabba, Aukaat, Tum Na Aaye, Badla, Kyun Rabba acoustic version.

