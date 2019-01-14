Taking to its official Twitter handle on Sunday, HBO finally unveiled the premiere date for the eighth and last season of Game of Thrones. The GOT fans have been eagerly waiting for the final season since August 2017. The makers have recently revealed that the final season of the GOT will consist of six episodes and each episode will take the level of thrill and suspense a level up.

Well, the WINTER IS FINALLY COMING BACK on April 14, 2019. Taking to its official Twitter handle on Sunday, HBO finally unveiled the premiere date for the eighth and last season of Game of Thrones. The GOT fans have been eagerly waiting for the final season since August 2017. The makers have recently revealed that the final season of the GOT will consist of six episodes and each episode will take the level of thrill and suspense a level up.

A new teaser has also been released on YouTube and other social media platforms to make audiences aware of the exhilarating denouement of the fantasy drama. The teaser features siblings Jon Snow, Sansa Stark and Arya Stark, who can be seen walking in the crypts of Winterfall. It seems they are trying to find their way through it which leads them to their own statues. They can be seen hearing the voices of their dead family members Ned and Catelyn Stark as well as Lyanna Stark, who is Jon’s mother that he never knew.

Thereafter, the teaser then petrifies the siblings with the arrival of White Walkers. The teaser ends as Jon and Arya took out their swords for the forthcoming slaughter. The teaser is dubbed as ‘Crypts of Winterfall’, which will definitely make you crave for new GOT episodes. Here’s take a look:

