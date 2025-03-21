With ₹15 Crore Salary For Toxic, Is Kiara Advani The Highest Paid Indian Actress Beating Alia Bhatt And Deepika Padukone?

If reports are to be believed, the actress has now joined the list of highest-paid female stars in Indian cinema. Read on to know more

Kiara Advani is on an impressive career trajectory, with her recent performances gaining widespread recognition. Despite the box office failure of Game Changer, her star power remains unaffected.

If reports are to be believed, the actress has now joined the list of highest-paid female stars in Indian cinema.

Kiara Advani’s Salary for Toxic

Kiara is all set to make her Kannada debut alongside Yash in the upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the actress is charging a staggering ₹15 crore for her role in the movie. The film also features Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Achyut Kumar, and Akshay Oberoi.

If the reported figure is accurate, Kiara now ranks just behind Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, who reportedly charge over ₹20 crore per film. This puts Kiara ahead of Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, and Kareena Kapoor, cementing her status as a top-tier actress in the industry.

About Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups

Directed and written by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic is a period gangster drama that unfolds in the scenic coastal paradise of Goa.

According to IMDb, the film delves into the shadowy world of a powerful drug cartel, operating under the disguise of sunlit beaches and a vibrant cult. The movie is being shot in both Kannada and English languages, making it an ambitious pan-Indian project.

Kiara Advani’s Pregnancy and Exit from Don 3

On the personal front, Kiara Advani and her husband, Sidharth Malhotra, recently announced their pregnancy. Due to her upcoming motherhood journey, the actress has reportedly opted out of Don 3, where she was initially set to star alongside Ranveer Singh.

With big projects and a skyrocketing pay scale, Kiara Advani continues to be one of the most sought-after actresses in Indian cinema today.