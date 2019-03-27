The movie Gully Boy and web series Made In Heaven has outshined all other movies and web series with its unique storyline and amazing script. Zoya Akhtar has built a world with memorable characters after giving back to back hits as Gully Boy and Made In Heaven. Zoya has etched her mark into the hearts of millions of fans with her amazing directorial.

After garnering massive ovation for Gully Boy and Made in Heaven, Zoya Akhtar has truly ruled the first quarter of 2019. While the audience was still absorbing the emotional journey of Murad in Gully Boy, Zoya Akhtar made her digital debut with a bang and is winning hearts all over again. With an ability to build a world with memorable characters, Zoya Akhtar is one such filmmaker who has almost single-handedly changed the narrative of contemporary films.

Inspired by rappers of Dharavi, Gully Boy is story shining a light on India’s incipient hip-hop subculture. The film has raked in humongous appreciation from across quarters. The movie Gully Boy starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles and all over the world has earned more than Rs 200 crores at the box office.

Zoya Akhtar’s Made in Heaven will keep you hooked as it unveils the not-so-pretty faces of the crazy rich few and the big fat lies at grand weddings. The web series starred some of the new faces who have been able to keep us hooked till the very last minute! If you haven’t watched the series yet, we suggest you immediately do because it is one such series which is breaking all stereotypes!

Take a look at the trailer here:

Both the contents have been largely hailed for its unique storyline and impactful character and Zoya is clearly the woman behind the two. Zoya Akhtar who has been ahead of her times with films like Luck By Chance, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Dhadakne Do is now ruling the box office with Gully Boy and is making all right noise across quarters. With a journey of four feature films, two short films, and one web series, Zoya Akhtar is one of the leading filmmakers who has carved her niche into the entertainment industry.

Watch full film Gully Boy here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More