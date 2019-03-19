One of the emerging refined young actors of Bollywood, Kriti Sanon who debuted with Tiger Shroff with the movie Heropanti is now achieving high numbers on the box-office. Riding high on the success of Luka Chuppi, Kriti Sanon's character Rashmi has struck chords with the audience so much so that the actress has been receiving immense accolades by fans through various gestures be it Instagram messages or flowers sent at home.

Bollywood’s recent romantic hit, Luka Chuppi is achieving milestones on box-office. The live-in drama was perfectly threaded into a love story of two struggling journalists. People are applauding the splendid acting of Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan and their on-screen chemistry was quite loved. Kriti Sanon successfully hits the platinum mark as her 2019’s first release Luka Chuppi got the actress her first film to surpass the 75 Cr mark.

Riding high on the success of Luka Chuppi, Kriti Sanon’s character Rashmi has struck chords with the audience so much so that the actress has been receiving immense accolades by fans through various gestures be it Instagram messages or flowers sent at home. The diva is overwhelmed by the response she is getting and would love to keep entertaining her fanbase with more interesting storylines.

Luka Chuppi also marks Kriti Sanon’s highest opener ever as a solo female lead and the actress is overwhelmed with the kind of the response the film has been garnering. The actress took to her social media sharing a picture of her favourite look from the film where Kriti is seen donning a Saree for the very first time. Kriti shared the picture with the caption saying that this is one of her favourite looks of Rashmi from Luka Chuppi 💚💜 📸”. Take a look at the photograph!

Undoubtedly, the actor played the role with utmost ease and was successful in convincing the audience as a middle-class girl with big dreams. Kriti Sanon’s Luka Chuppi is all set to enter the 100 Cr club soon as the film has raked in a total of Rs. 83.84 cr.

Well, the actor will also be treating fans with a few roles this year. Kriti Sanon is currently running a hectic schedule as the actress is busy shooting for her upcoming next in Karjat. Marking her first release of the year with Luka Chuppi, Kriti will be next seen in Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4, and Panipat.

