Witness To Diddy’s Alleged Freak-Off Party Claims Minors Were Dressed As ‘Harajuku Barbies’

For her part, a young singer in a new documentary is making explosive claims regarding her stay at one of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ infamous “Freak-Off” parties. Tanea Wallace alleges she saw some minors dressed provocatively as “sexy” Harajuku Barbies at the Miami mansion party in 2018. The minors were surrounded by adults, creating an unsettling scene at the event, which she says was a “grown party.”

The Disturbing Allegations of Inappropriate Behavior

Wallace, who claims she was invited to the party by a Saudi prince, initially referred to the minors as “little people.” She pointed out a moment when she recalled seeing them in the corner of the room, surrounded by people trying to hide what was happening. “I looked to the right of me and in the corner and I was like, ‘Are those midgets?'” Wallace remembered in the TMZ Presents: The Downfall of Diddy: Inside the Freak Offs documentary. She clarified that they were, in reality, minors all dressed out really provocatively in red lipstick and “looking real sexy.”

Wallace acknowledged she hadn’t been able to see exactly what the minors and adults were doing, but she described being alarmed by the atmosphere of the party. “It was a grown party,” she said, adding that she felt the minors “weren’t supposed to be there.”

Wallace’s Account of the Party’s Atmosphere

She acknowledged that she couldn’t bear watching what was happening in general, especially between the minors and adults, but she was shocked by everything amidst the party. She added that the party was “still going at 7 a.m.” and that most of the guests looked drunk or inebriated. “It was crazy, man,” she described, by clusters of people having sex.

Wallace was also twice questioned about the age of the minors involved, but she refused to comment on whether they were indeed minors or not, only saying “a shame.” However, she described the minors to be “dressed up like Harajuku Barbies,” which implied they wore heavy make-up and outfits often provocative in nature.

Diddy’s Serious Legal Trouble

Wallace’s shocking testimony marks the unfolding of a federal case against Combs on sex trafficking charges. In September, the music mogul was indicted with forcing victims to take drugs to comply with participating in what he said were his “Freak-Offs” sex sessions. The encounters were allegedly videotaped during the encounters, and some victims were reportedly videotaped. Combs denied all coercion, manipulation, and abuse claims.

Attorney for Sex Trafficking Defendant Claims ‘Pure Fiction’

Combs’s lawyers swiftly condemned Wallace’s allegations as “utterly and absolutely false.” In a press statement, they derided the accusations as a publicity stunt and maintained that the allegations against the mogul are “absolute fiction.” According to the statement, “Mr. Combs has full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process.”

Diddy has been bombarded since his arrest with a flood of civil lawsuits accusing him of abuse over the past few decades. One of the more disturbing claims came from an individual that Combs had raped a 10-year-old boy in 2005. The other was filed against him, which stated he drugged and raped a 13-year-old girl at a 2000 VMAs afterparty.

Combs has denied all the charges and pleaded not guilty to the federal charges. His lawyers are still claiming that the lawsuits are publicity seekers. Rapper Diddy is being held without bail in federal custody and will face trial in May 2025.

